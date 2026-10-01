Sustainable Design Takes the Spotlight at WDCC 2026

The 2026 World Design Cities Conference, co-hosted by Shanghai and the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, was held on September 28-30 under the theme "Design Generates."

As part of the event, the Shanghai Fashion Designers Association (SFDA) curated a themed exhibition showcasing how sustainability is shaping fashion and creative practices. The exhibition featured innovative work by brands and businesses across new materials, design, craftsmanship, cultural heritage and everyday life. It shows how sustainable ideas are moving beyond production and becoming part of everyday fashion.

The exhibition also explored how brands can pursue long-term growth and how young designers gained experience through industry practice. SFDA member brands Feng Chen Wang and Jun By Yangjun also joined the exhibition, showcasing their designs and creative practices as examples of how contemporary fashion brands are exploring more sustainable approaches.