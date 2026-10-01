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Sustainable Design Takes the Spotlight at WDCC 2026

by Yang Yiting
October 1, 2026
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The 2026 World Design Cities Conference, co-hosted by Shanghai and the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, was held on September 28-30 under the theme "Design Generates."

As part of the event, the Shanghai Fashion Designers Association (SFDA) curated a themed exhibition showcasing how sustainability is shaping fashion and creative practices.

The exhibition featured innovative work by brands and businesses across new materials, design, craftsmanship, cultural heritage and everyday life. It shows how sustainable ideas are moving beyond production and becoming part of everyday fashion.

Sustainable Design Takes the Spotlight at WDCC 2026
Caption: SFDA's booth at the exhibition

The exhibition also explored how brands can pursue long-term growth and how young designers gained experience through industry practice.

SFDA member brands Feng Chen Wang and Jun By Yangjun also joined the exhibition, showcasing their designs and creative practices as examples of how contemporary fashion brands are exploring more sustainable approaches.

Sustainable Design Takes the Spotlight at WDCC 2026
Caption: Jun By Yangjun's booth at the theme exhibition.

Alongside the exhibition, the "SFDA Fashion Industry: The Path to Sustainable Innovation" sharing session brought professionals from materials, design, branding and AI to discuss sustainable innovation in the fashion industry.

Speakers shared their experiences and explored how sustainable practices are applied across the industry, as well as the role of human-centred design amid the rapid development of AI.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai
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