The Horse in Chinese Culture: A Symbol of Strength

In Chinese culture, the horse has long been regarded as a symbol of strength, discipline and loyalty. This image is deeply rooted in classical philosophy and represents qualities that have been valued by society for thousands of years. The horse is not only physically strong and enduring, but also a bearer of profound cultural and moral ideas.

Beyond philosophical texts, the horse holds a special place in Chinese mythology. Legendary creatures described in ancient myths helped shape ideas about the structure of the universe and its harmony. Through stories of brave and magical horses, people learned to understand the balance of power, wisdom and destiny.

Today, these ancient symbols continue to influence how people view each new year. Particular attention is given to the Year of the Fire Horse, which is considered a time of change, energy and new beginnings. In traditional belief, fire symbolizes movement, visibility and transformation, and the year is often associated with renewed ambition and vigor.

Symbols of the horse are also woven into everyday language, frequently used to wish others success, speed, and prosperity. During celebrations, the image of the horse becomes more than just a symbol, it transforms into a heartfelt wish for a powerful and prosperous year ahead.

Arina meets with cultural expert Du Yongning to learn more about the meaning of the horse in Chinese culture.