[General]

The Horse in Chinese Culture: A Symbol of Strength

by Arina Yakupova
February 15, 2026
Share Article:

In Chinese culture, the horse has long been regarded as a symbol of strength, discipline and loyalty. This image is deeply rooted in classical philosophy and represents qualities that have been valued by society for thousands of years. The horse is not only physically strong and enduring, but also a bearer of profound cultural and moral ideas.

Beyond philosophical texts, the horse holds a special place in Chinese mythology. Legendary creatures described in ancient myths helped shape ideas about the structure of the universe and its harmony. Through stories of brave and magical horses, people learned to understand the balance of power, wisdom and destiny.

Today, these ancient symbols continue to influence how people view each new year. Particular attention is given to the Year of the Fire Horse, which is considered a time of change, energy and new beginnings. In traditional belief, fire symbolizes movement, visibility and transformation, and the year is often associated with renewed ambition and vigor.

Symbols of the horse are also woven into everyday language, frequently used to wish others success, speed, and prosperity. During celebrations, the image of the horse becomes more than just a symbol, it transforms into a heartfelt wish for a powerful and prosperous year ahead.

Arina meets with cultural expert Du Yongning to learn more about the meaning of the horse in Chinese culture.


Caption: Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Editor: Han Jing

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Racing Fans Gear up for Shanghai Auto Culture Festival
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
Racing Fans Gear up for Shanghai Auto Culture Festival
@ Zhang ChaoyanLineFeb 28, 2026
Shanghai Port All Geared Up For 2026 Season
[General]
Shanghai Port All Geared Up For 2026 Season
Chinese Super League defending champion Shanghai Port is ready for the new season, introducing its eight new signing to fans and media.
This Spring, Art Opens Doors For Foreign Residents
[General]
This Spring, Art Opens Doors For Foreign Residents
Shanghai's public arts education programs are offering foreign residents in the city more ways than ever to plug into local life.
'With You, It's Magic+' as Shanghai Disney Announces 10th Birthday Gala
[General]
'With You, It's Magic+' as Shanghai Disney Announces 10th Birthday Gala
Shanghai Disney Resort announces that its 10th Birthday Celebration, "With You, It's Magic+" will officially kick off on March 20, or International Happiness Day.

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions