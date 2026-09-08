Where the North Sits Down: Red Star Macalline Debuts Nordic Design Showcase at 58th CIFF

Set against a striking iceberg visual installation, an imported Nordic design showcase titled "Where the North Sits Down" opened on Sunday at the 58th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF).

Built around the theme of "Ice and Snow," the immersive exhibition gathers 17 heritage and contemporary design houses from Switzerland, Denmark, Finland and other Northern European countries, including Verpan, &Tradition, Ferm Living, AUDO, Wendelbo and Artek. The showcase covers full-category lifestyle offerings from furniture and lighting to tableware and home accessories. Guided through three narrative chapters: "A Day in the Ice," "Four Seasons in the Snow," and "New Order on the Sea," the environment invites visitors to sit, feel fabric textures and experience how Scandinavian perspectives on light, material and daily life connect with contemporary Chinese urban living.

Connecting Global Design with Local Retail

Behind the visual narrative lies a broader business transformation. "As China's home furnishing market undergoes significant changes, our retail models must adjust alongside it," said Zhu Jiagui, executive president of Red Star Macalline Home Furnishing Group. "The exhibition is the front-end presentation, and behind it is Red Star Macalline's supply chain strategy. We want to help domestic distributors efficiently connect with high-quality products while giving global design brands a far smoother channel into retail terminals." Zhu noted that the company evaluated brands for the new portfolio based on three specific criteria: a relaxed aesthetic, approachable pricing, and long-term durability. The curation directly targets a younger demographic of Chinese consumers prioritizing items that are affordable but built to last.

From Trade Fair to Permanent Stores The CIFF exhibition serves as the official kickoff for Macalline's new "Premium Selection" business model. To bring the concept to market, Macalline announced that its first physical Nordic lifestyle stores will open in late September in Zhengzhou and Beijing, followed by rollouts in Shanghai and Chongqing. Rather than executing rigid, cookie-cutter expansions, Macalline plans to tailor each store to local market characteristics. The physical spaces will take varied forms depending on the location, ranging from standalone Nordic lifestyle stores to curated integrations within existing retail floors.