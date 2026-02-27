[General]
Disney
Shanghai Disney
Shanghai Disneyland

'With You, It's Magic+' as Shanghai Disney Announces 10th Birthday Gala

by Cao Qian
February 27, 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai Disney Resort unveils a new wave of magic with the announcement of its upcoming 10th Birthday Celebration, "With You, It's Magic+".

Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Thursday that its 10th Birthday Celebration, "With You, It's Magic+" will officially kick off on March 20, 2026, or International Happiness Day, with a fun-filled grand celebration to unfold throughout the year across Shanghai Disneyland, the resort's two themed hotels, Disneytown and beyond.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Created especially for the 10th Birthday Celebration, The Heart of Magic entertainment show will make its spectacular debut on the enhanced Enchanted Storybook Castle stage.

Created especially for the 10th Birthday Celebration, the all-new epic entertainment show The Heart of Magic will make its spectacular debut on the Enchanted Storybook Castle stage, which now includes three brand-new satellite stages and connecting bridges.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: An all-new Zootopia unit will join Mickey's Storybook Express, inviting everyone to get aboard superstar Gazelle's concert bus for an epic party!

A delightful FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends' Special Pre-Parade and an all-new Zootopia unit will ignite the iconic Mickey's Storybook Express, whilst the nighttime spectacular – Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration – has been reimagined with a new birthday-exclusive grand finale, "Magic Together: A Special 10th Birthday Celebration," as well as a brand-new Wish segment.

Caption: Presented on the world's largest and tallest Disney castle, the iconic nighttime spectacular – Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration – has been reimagined with a new birthday-exclusive grand finale, "Magic Together: A Special 10th Birthday Celebration."

Alongside these three performances, an all-new Star Squad shines in starry celebratory outfits, sprinkling extra 10th Birthday magic into other seasonal shows and performances throughout the year.

Shanghai Disney Resort is all wrapped up in birthday magic. Across décor, attire, dining, and merchandise, every detail comes together to mark the 10th Birthday Celebration, creating more ways for guests to participate in a journey filled with even more joy, warmth, and shared wonder.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

