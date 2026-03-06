Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation Launches New Women's Initiatives

Days before International Women's Day, the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation on Friday unveiled a new slate of public welfare initiatives aimed at supporting women across different stages of life, from health care and cultural participation to employment and elder services. The programs were announced at an event held at the Shanghai Library East alongside the release of a new book, "On Stage: Interviews with Female Artists." The gathering brought together artists, scholars, and public figures to discuss women's creativity and social participation. The event was co-organized by the foundation, the Shanghai Library, and Jiefang Daily. According to the foundation, the 2026 initiatives are designed to form a "three-pillar" support system for women – focusing on health protection, cultural and sports engagement, and development empowerment – with programs expected to reach more than one million people. "Public welfare should translate visible care into concrete support that women can access, participate in and benefit from," said Yang Yongmei, secretary-general of the foundation, at the event.

Highlights of the foundation's previous charity projects, including folk craftsmanship preservation, cultural and sports events, and care programs for the elderly.















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Among the newly announced initiatives is a women's health outreach campaign that will bring medical resources and screening services to the southwestern Chinese city of Zunyi. The program, organized with Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, will provide gynecological health management services for about 400 local women. The foundation also introduced a pilot project aimed at women working in emerging urban occupations, including female food delivery riders. The initiative will offer basic gynecological examinations, breast screenings and emergency-response training to around 1,000 riders, an effort organizers say addresses the health needs of women in the rapidly growing gig economy.

The foundation also outlined initiatives in sports, culture and social development. In the cultural and sports sector, it announced the first "Song of Soong" Women and Children's Football Cup, a youth and women's tournament involving 40 teams. Former national soccer star Fan Zhiyi will serve as ambassador, with World Cup–winning coach Shui Qingxia invited as a charity ambassador. Cultural programs will continue to promote artistic exchange and traditional music, including folk music performances in schools, communities and public venues, as well as exhibitions and dialogues connecting Chinese and international women artists. The foundation also plans initiatives focused on women's employment and active aging. The "Yuanlai Lishan" program will train women and young people in intangible cultural heritage crafts in Shanghai, while a senior empowerment project will partner with health and aging organizations to provide science-based health education and community activities for older adults.