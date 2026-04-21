Metro Line 22 to Transform Chongming Commute

Traveling to Chongming was never easy. Unless you drove, the trip was typically inconvenient and time-consuming, with few public transportation options available. The launch of Shanghai Metro Line 22 later this year is expected to change all that. Today, the project marked another major milestone, as workers completed the final rail-joint welding at Chenjia Town Station on Chongming Island, connecting the entire line. As Shanghai's first rail transit project to cross the Yangtze River, the achievement clears the way for the next phase, from electromechanical installation to system-wide testing and train commissioning.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei

When photographs of the purple-and-gold carriage started circulating online, many people quipped that it looked like a cross between Lines 3 and 4. But beyond the Internet chatter was something far bigger: a future in which Chongming would be connected to People's Square in just about an hour.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei

A Long-Awaited Link Between Chongming and Downtown Shanghai The first carriage of the "Chongming Line" rolled off the factory floors on April 16. The line will connect Chongming District to central Shanghai. From Jinqiao in Pudong, the 42.232-kilometer line will pass through Pudong New Area, Changxing Island, and Chongming Island and will have eight underground stations. Jinqiao will be connected in half an hour, and People's Square in an hour.

Credit: Ti Gong

For years, Chongming's connectivity to Shanghai was reliant on ferries. It wasn't until the Yangtze River bridge-tunnel was constructed in 2009 that driving became another viable option. However, rail transit remained unavailable. Line 22 is set to become the third alternative, providing a new route to downtown Shanghai.

Credit: Illustrated by Li Yi

Why Everyone Is Talking About the Train Design The project's popularity stems from the train. It integrates environmental thinking with cultural images to promote ecological, dynamic, smart, and shared values. The body has abstract dragon scales and whiskers, while the front resembles an Eastern dragon's head with headlights that look like eyes. Purple and gold give it a regal, futuristic aspect, and many netizens say it immediately reminds them of Shanghai Metro Lines 3 and 4. Line 3 has a yellow flavor, whereas Line 4 is decked in purple.

The carriage's ceiling, seats, railings, and floors are color-blocked to create "little islands," symbolizing Chongming's ecological identity. The graphic language incorporates wetlands, rivers, and reeds, making the inside more than an urban cabin. Even the driver's compartment is unique: curving frosted glass forms a semi-open "command island" that feels modern and inviting.

Credit: Ti Gong

A Faster, Smarter Way to Travel Technology is another major part of the appeal. The trains use a three-car fully motorized formation and are equipped with GoA4, the highest level of completely automated, driverless train operation. They are also capable of intelligent functions such as automatic coupling and decoupling on the main line. With a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour, the Chongming Line is being built not simply as another metro route, but as a high-efficiency corridor that could fundamentally reshape mobility between the island and downtown Shanghai. Shanghai Metro said that as of March of this year, the line's integrated electromechanical works had entered a major intensive phase. The power supply network, which serves as the backbone of the line's energy system, is rapidly extending through the tunnels, while key sections have made decisive progress in bracket installation and cable laying. In other words, the groundwork for the line's future operation is taking shape at a good speed.

What Happens After You Arrive in Chongming Of course, reaching Chongming is only one part of the journey. Local officials say Line 22 passengers will require buses, taxis or rental cars to reach their destinations. An integrated transportation hub with 16 bus lines will be created near Chenjia Town Station to address this issue. Authorities plan to match bus operations with the metro's first and last trains and handle the "last kilometer" problem with rental vehicles and shared bicycles. Bus services between Chongming and metropolitan Shanghai, such as the Shenchong lines, may be adjusted, and a new passenger line to Qidong will be introduced.

Credit: Ti Gong