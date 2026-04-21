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Experience the Joy of Flowers in Full Bloom

by Ding Yining, Zhang Yuong, Lu Min
April 21, 2026
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  • Credit: Ti Gong


  • Credit: Ti Gong


  • Credit: Ti Gong


  • Credit: Ti Gong


  • Credit: Ti Gong


  • Credit: Ti Gong
6 Photos  |  View Slide Show

As spring arrives in the city, crabapples, cherries, redbuds, rhododendrons and forsythias burst into full bloom, creating a picturesque scene at every turn.

In mid-to-late April, the wisteria-covered walkway cascades like a purple waterfall, while a sea of rhododendrons spreads out in all their splendor.

In the Xinzhuang Plum Garden, the hydrangeas are in full boom. The branches are covered in clusters of snow-white blossoms that start out green like matcha and become snow-white as they bloom, creating a dreamlike, ethereal scene.

As the semester begins, schools look springlike. The magnolias in front of the school are quietly blooming, the willow branches by the playground are sprouting new green leaves, and the garden forsythias are gold.

Editor: Li Qian

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