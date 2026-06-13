Chinese Stocks Rebound, Slump in AI Shares Eases but Concerns Persist

China's stock markets rebounded on Friday amid signs of an agreement ending the Iran war, offsetting losses earlier in the week largely driven by a slump in tech shares amid investor concerns about the sustainability of the boom in AI-related companies.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to end the week up 0.09 percent. The tech-focused Shanghai Star Market 50 index rose 0.05 percent on Friday, with leading chipmaker Cambricon surging 20 percent, but lost 0.3 percent for the week.

The Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.75 percent on Friday but declined 2.29 percent in the past five trading days, while the tech-heavy ChiNext added 0.5 percent on Friday but slumped 3.2 percent for the week.

"People still hold suspicions toward the boom of tech shares," said Xiao Jiewen, an analyst with China International Capital. "From time to time, they fear corrections, especially when there is a group of tech companies in the waiting line for initial public offerings."

In Hong Kong, the broad Hang Seng index rose nearly 2 percent on Friday but ended the week down almost 1 percent. Its tech subindex slumped 3.8 percent for the week. In the tech sector on Friday, Alibaba shares rose 2.6 percent, Tencent added 1.4 percent and Baidu rose 2.2 percent.