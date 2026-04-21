Familiar Feel: Scan Domestic QR Codes With WeChat Pay in 5 Asian Countries

Imagine landing in Seoul, grabbing street food in Bangkok, shopping in Kuala Lumpur, and paying for everything the same way you do at home in China with one familiar green scan. On Tuesday, WeChat announced a major update. Users can now use WeChat Pay in five Asian countries – South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore – by scanning domestic QR codes.

Using WeChat Pay in five Asian countries by scanning domestic QR codes















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No more switching between apps or worrying about carrying the right currency. From South Korea's ZeroPay to Sri Lanka's LANKAQR, Thailand's PromptPay, Malaysia's DuitNow QR and Singapore's SGQR+ system, all these payment networks are now compatible with the same WeChat scan. What makes this update especially appealing is how familiar it feels. The colorful QR codes you see abroad can now work with the same green scan you already use every day. There is no need to adjust to a new payment habit.