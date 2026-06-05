Shanghai Issues Permit for 'Destinationless' Cruise Travel

Shanghai authorities today issued the first-ever exit-entry permit for destinationless offshore cruise travel, marking a significant step forward in China's efforts to expand and streamline cruise tourism.

The issuance of the permit paves the way for the highly anticipated weekend offshore voyage of the Adora Magic City, which is scheduled to set sail on June 6. The new route will allow residents to enjoy a short cruise getaway at sea without the need to obtain a visa, offering a convenient option for leisure travel.

Officials noted that the processing of the inaugural permit represents more than a routine administrative procedure. The document symbolizes a milestone in institutional innovation by China's National Immigration Administration, which has introduced new measures to facilitate destinationless offshore travel while maintaining border management requirements.

The launch of the permit system is expected to support the growth of China's cruise industry and provide travelers with greater flexibility for short-term maritime tourism experiences.