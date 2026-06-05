Shanghai Issues Permit for 'Destinationless' Cruise Travel
Shanghai authorities today issued the first-ever exit-entry permit for destinationless offshore cruise travel, marking a significant step forward in China's efforts to expand and streamline cruise tourism.
The issuance of the permit paves the way for the highly anticipated weekend offshore voyage of the Adora Magic City, which is scheduled to set sail on June 6. The new route will allow residents to enjoy a short cruise getaway at sea without the need to obtain a visa, offering a convenient option for leisure travel.
Officials noted that the processing of the inaugural permit represents more than a routine administrative procedure. The document symbolizes a milestone in institutional innovation by China's National Immigration Administration, which has introduced new measures to facilitate destinationless offshore travel while maintaining border management requirements.
The launch of the permit system is expected to support the growth of China's cruise industry and provide travelers with greater flexibility for short-term maritime tourism experiences.
Since these cruises operate on the high seas without docking at any foreign ports, Shanghai was the first city in the country to implement this scheme after gaining approval from the relevant departments.
In addition to regular passports, travelers can apply for a dedicated exit and entry permit using their ID cards, significantly lowering the barriers for residents to embark on outbound cruises.
This means travelers can pack their bags and enjoy a sea trip without navigating the cumbersome visa application process.
The permit, a single-sheet exit-entry document valid for one outbound and one inbound trip, will be specifically marked with "Destinationless Offshore Cruise." Exclusive service windows have been established to facilitate this process.
After the issuance of this landmark permit, the maiden voyage on the cruise ship Adora Magic City is scheduled to set sail from Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on June 6 for a three-day, two-night cruise on the high seas.
To ensure a premium guest experience, the inaugural voyage is limited to 80 percent of full passenger capacity, and 75 percent of the spots have already been booked, indicating strong demand.
Editor: Shi Jingyun