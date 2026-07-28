[Quick News] District in Shanghai is Now Offering 5-Year Visas

There are Now 2,415 Companies That Can Apply for a 5-year Working Visa for Foreign Talent in Shanghai

Shanghai has been on a march these past few years to aggressively increase its attractiveness to foreign businesses and investment. The initiatives driving this, as we've discussed in the past, are coming from particular districts, at rates of progress that can only be described as aggressive.

Lingang New Area in Pudong is the one doing the most sprinting, as we have written about many times over.

On July 15, the Lingang New Area Management Committee quietly dropped something worth paying attention to: the 2026 list of companies authorized to sponsor foreign employees for work residence permits of up to five years. About 2,415 of them are part of what will soon become a new part of the city's long-term talent infrastructure.

Let's talk about what that actually means. If your employer is on this list, you can apply for a permit covering five years in one go. No annual renewals. No running to the PSB because your HR team forgot to file in time. For anyone who has spent time navigating China's residence permit system, the appeal of that should be immediately, viscerally obvious.

Lingang has always been the district that doesn't bother doing things halfway. They are bold, moving fast, and creating a lot of data for the rest of the nation to emulate and build upon. Built from scratch on reclaimed land southeast of the city, with a genuine mandate to attract international talent and capital, this announcement is consistent with that character. This writer has watched the residency-permit conversation in Shanghai evolve over the better part of two decades, and the baseline anxiety foreign workers carry about status and renewals has been a constant low-grade hum. Policies like this one are direct answers to that hum, and extremely welcome. Let's just hope that Lingang also works toward getting more national cuisine diversity down there for the incoming talent the district wants to attract.

It's Not Just a 5-Year Visa; Permanent Residence is Also on The Table After Just Three Years.

The core benefit is straightforward: foreign employees at qualifying Lingang companies can apply for a single work residence permit valid for up to five years, processed through the standard Entry-Exit Administration Bureau channels. Beyond that, three years of continuous employment at a qualifying employer opens eligibility to apply for permanent residence under Lingang's foreign employee policies. That cuts the time to be eligible for a permanent residence card from four years down to three.

This extends to spouses and unmarried children under 18, which can be included in that application. That's the whole family, settled, on one coordinated process.

How to Check

The 2026 list is available as a downloadable spreadsheet via the Lingang International Talent Port website (lingang.gov.cn). Or you can click here to download the Excel sheet directly.

Search your employer by name or registration number. If they're among the 2,415, your HR department can initiate the permit application on your behalf. The policy is in effect immediately as of July 15.