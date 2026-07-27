CXMT Doesn't Disappoint Investors, IPO Debuts With a Bang

Shares in ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), the largest IPO ever on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market and the biggest this year in Asia, surged in their debut on Monday to close at 465 percent higher, at 49 yuan (US$7.24).

The shares popped almost sixfold at the open to 49.5 yuan from their offering price of 8.66 yuan, catapulting CXMT to China's most valuable company ahead of financial giant Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Volume of transaction totaled 140 billion yuan.

CXMT, the world's fourth-largest maker of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips used for data processing in AI models, raised 57.9 billion yuan in a heavily oversubscribed IPO. An over-allotment provision, if fully exercised, could take the IPO size to 66.6 billion yuan, just a whisker below the US$10 billion record Chinese mainland IPO by Agricultural Bank of China in 2010.

The market reported some early trading glitches due to a heavy volume of orders but quickly corrected them.

"We rate CXMT at 'buy' and have set a target price of 116 yuan," according to a statement by Japanese brokerage Nomura. The target price is derived from CXMT's projected earnings per share of 5.8 yuan by fiscal year 2028, applying a 20-fold multiple of price-to-earnings ratio, it explained.

The debut is an indication of how much Chinese investors are willing to pay for a high-profile tech stock amid global volatility in the sector. The retail portion of the IPO was 212 times oversubscribed.