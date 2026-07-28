Shanghai Launches International Hub to Fuel Global Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Credit: Ti Gong

A new hub dedicated to fostering global youth innovation and entrepreneurship officially opened in Shanghai's Minhang District over the weekend, serving as a one-stop global platform for young innovators. The hub unifies startup incubation, industry matching and international services through policy support, streamlined service procedures, deeper industrial collaboration and dynamic youth community building. More than a physical base for emerging entrepreneurs, the facility will act as a key innovation engine that connects the Yangtze River Delta region, covers the whole country and links global markets.

Credit: Ti Gong

The hub features two core functional areas: a comprehensive service and event center and a free shared incubation workspace. Its supporting facilities include an entrepreneurship fair and a professional roadshow hall, with tiered free office spaces tailored to startups at all growth stages. During a three-month trial run, 13 high-potential youth tech startups settled in the hub, spanning a range of cutting-edge technology sectors.

Credit: Ti Gong

To further improve Minhang's innovation ecosystem, a supporting industry alliance was launched alongside the hub, bringing with it a full suite of targeted services. The alliance unites state-owned service platforms, tech incubators, industry leaders, venture capital institutions and professional service providers, offering integrated end-to-end support for young entrepreneurs. Its comprehensive service system falls into four key categories: general entrepreneurship support, talent recruitment and training, market access for domestic and overseas startups, and diversified ecological services, covering the entire development cycle of on-site enterprises.

Credit: Ti Gong

Wu Qiang, director of Minhang District, noted that the hub is the first professional international platform in Hongqiao built on the area's unique geographical advantages and solid industrial foundation, specifically designed to empower young entrepreneurial talent. "Minhang will take the hub as a carrier to integrate cross-industry resources, expand global talent recruitment channels, and build a mutually beneficial and shared innovation ecosystem. Our ultimate aim is to turn Minhang into a gathering place for creative ideas and a launchpad for youth entrepreneurial dreams," Wu said.