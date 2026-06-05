Grammy-winning Jazz Trio to Make China Debut in Shanghai

Shanghai Oriental Art Center and Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai will jointly present The 3 Jazz Masters on Aug 23. Bassist John Patitucci, saxophonist Chris Potter, and drummer Brian Blade will bring music from their Grammy-nominated album Spirit Fall to China for the first time.

​A poster for The 3 Jazz Masters. [Photo/Shanghai Oriental Art Center]

The trio began touring in Italy in 2021 and performed across Germany, France, and Spain in 2024 and 2025. Their improvisations have been hailed as a textbook example of trio performance. In 2025, they released their studio album Spirit Fall, a collection of original works that reinforced their standing in the contemporary jazz scene.

Together, the three artists hold nine Grammy wins and 43 Grammy nominations. This performance is nothing short of a live Grammy celebration.

The concert will be divided into three sections. The program includes original pieces from Spirit Fall such as Think Fast and Deluge on 7th Ave, as well as fresh interpretations of classics like Charlie Parker's Visa and Wayne Shorter's House of Jade. There will also be a live improvisation section — no conductor, no set score, just spontaneous musical conversation. The bass, saxophone, and drums may take the lead at any moment, making every second a unique work of art.

​The trio performs live on stage. [Photo by Robert Cifarelli/Shanghai Oriental Art Center]

If you go

When: Aug 23 at 7:15 pm

Where: Opera Hall, Shanghai Oriental Art Center, No 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket prices: 180 yuan ($26.57) to 880 yuan