Guide to Household Waste Disposal Fees for Non-household Entities in Shanghai

​A resident throws food waste into a trash bin. [Photo/IC]

The Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau issued guidelines on March 17 clarifying the collection and administration of household waste disposal fees for non-household entities.

The guidelines outline who is required to pay the fees, how the fees are calculated, available payment methods, exemption policies, and refund arrangements.

Key highlights include:

Who needs to pay?

Under the principle of "waste generators pay,” government agencies, enterprises, public institutions, social organizations, and individual businesses that generate household waste within Shanghai are required to pay household waste disposal fees.

For office buildings, commercial complexes, and industrial parks where household waste is collected centrally, property owners or property management companies authorized by property owners may act as unified payment entities and pay fees on behalf of waste-generating tenants or occupants.

Fee standards

1. Fees are charged based on both the volume and type of waste generated. Under the current standards, waste is divided into two main categories: food waste generated through food processing, catering services, institutional dining activities (excluding waste cooking oil and grease), and other household waste (excluding food waste).

Wet waste generated by farmers' markets and wholesale agricultural produce markets, including discarded vegetables and fruit, spoiled meat, meat scraps and bones, eggshells, and animal offal, is not classified as food waste. Instead, it is subject to the household waste fee of up to 40 yuan ($5.9) per 240-liter container.

2. Districts may adopt different container sizes for fee calculation, including 240-liter, 120-liter, 60-liter, and 10-liter bins or bags. Charges for non-standard containers are calculated proportionally based on volume.

3. Shanghai also supports pilot programs for weight-based charging in eligible districts.

Payment cycle

1. Fees are generally assessed and paid annually. The amount is determined based on the waste volume declared by the fee-paying entity for the current year and its actual waste generation during the previous year. Quarterly payment arrangements may also be adopted based on operational needs and mutual agreement.

2. For micro-enterprises, street-front shops, and other entities that generate relatively small amounts of household waste, as well as other special cases, collection agencies may determine fees based on actual waste generation.

The assessment and payment cycle may be adjusted through consultation between the collection agency and the fee-paying entity. Customized arrangements, such as "collect first, pay later," may also be adopted to ensure fees accurately reflect actual waste volumes.

Payment methods

1. Shanghai encourages the expanded use of online payment services. Collection agencies may offer QR-code payments, bank transfers, and payment through the Suishenban government service platform.

2. Collection agencies should set up offline payment service counters where appropriate. For fee-paying entities with limited mobility or other special circumstances, door-to-door assistance services may be provided to facilitate payment into designated accounts.

Management requirements

1. Collection agencies must issue value-added tax invoices in accordance with regulations.

2. Fee-paying entities are required to use compliant waste containers, maintain them properly, and dispose of waste at designated locations and times.

3. Waste collection and transportation companies must comply with operational standards, including regular collection of dry waste and daily collection of wet waste, while accurately recording waste volumes.

Fee exemptions

Fee exemptions apply to certain public-interest fee-paying entities, including special education schools, enterprises that employ a significant amount of people with disabilities, and non-profit elderly care institutions registered with or filed with civil affairs authorities.

Detailed exemption lists will be released separately by relevant authorities.

Refund mechanism

District-level collection agencies are required to set up refund mechanisms and publish detailed procedures.

Fee-paying entities may apply for refunds if waste collection services were not actually provided due to business suspension or production shutdowns.

Where refunds are required due to policy adjustments, collection agencies should proactively notify eligible entities and streamline the refund process.

Note: The English text is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.