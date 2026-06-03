Hall Draws Record Intl Visitors

​Tourists at the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. [Photo/IC]

The Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai received around 100,000 foreign visitors last year, a record high that reflects the growth in international interest in the CPC's history and China's development journey.

Officials at the memorial hall said in an interview on Monday that foreign visitors come to find out "why China can".

"These overseas visitors included delegations from international organizations and an increasing number of independent travelers, thanks to China's relaxed visa policies in recent years," said Yang Yu, director of the memorial hall's publicity and education department.

"They are not merely coming for photo opportunities," she said. "Many are drawn to the birthplace of the CPC, seeking to understand why the Party has endured for over a century and continues to thrive. They are interested in discovering the secrets behind its success."

Yang also noted the growing diversity in visitors' nationalities, with many foreign tourists listing the site as a key stop in Shanghai — a city aiming to become China's top destination for inbound tourism.

Since the memorial hall launched its exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding in June 2021, it has welcomed more than 12 million visitors in total, with the annual number rising steadily to reach 3.23 million last year. The exhibition tells the story of the CPC's founding and highlights the Party's mission to seek happiness for the Chinese people and achieve the rejuvenation of the nation.

The memorial hall has developed a service system featuring full English coverage, tours in seven foreign languages, and guided tours in English and Japanese. When engaging with foreign visitors, the memorial hall's docents focus less on past hardships and more on China's achievements in the 21st century.

"This is something we learned from interacting with overseas visitors," Yang said. "They are most interested in China's rapid development over the past two decades and how the Chinese people are living better lives. The memorial hall serves as a window for them to gain an understanding of a real and endearing China, and many have expressed a sense of resonance after their visit."

The number of young foreign visitors has been growing, with some sharing their experiences on and insights into international social media platforms. Yang recalled a video uploaded by a Canadian that attracted comments from people around the world, including a Chinese university student who remarked that seeing the memorial hall through a foreign vlogger's lens was a unique experience.

To engage younger audiences, the memorial hall has continuously innovated its approach, offering immersive activities and virtual-reality experiences to help bring history closer to young people.

"We hope that all visitors, whether from home or abroad, leave feeling inspired," Yang said. "The CPC's journey has not been without challenges, but the Party has always maintained a forward-looking spirit."

Xie Yiling, a primary school student in Shanghai, has been a volunteer guide at the memorial hall for over three years, leading more than 30 tours, including for visitors from the United States and Brazil. She expressed pride in sharing the CPC's stories with foreign visitors and hoped to pass on the "red gene" to inspire more people.

A group of high school students from Denver in the US state of Colorado visited the memorial hall on Monday during their first trip to China.

Anissa Elmrini, 17, was among them. "Many people around me — and I myself — are very interested in Shanghai and China," she said. "The streets here are beautiful, and the people are really nice and helpful. I see this trip with my teenage friends as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."