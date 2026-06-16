Harvard Krokodiloes Join Chinese Youth in Music Exchange

​Members of the Harvard Krokodiloes members perform on stage on June 14. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Members of the Harvard Krokodiloes, Harvard University's oldest a cappella group, shared the stage with Chinese youth ensembles during the 2026 Sino-Foreign Youth Art Exchange and Harvard Krokodiloes Shanghai Charity Tour event at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Xuhui Campus on June 14.

Held for the third consecutive year, the event drew more than 800 youth representatives and guests from local universities, charities, businesses, and other sectors.

Performers included the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Choir, the Harvard Krokodiloes, Indigo Charity, and the Huatong Choir from the School Affiliated to Jinyuan Senior High School. The program featured classic Chinese and international songs, including Auld Lang Syne, Runaround Sue, and We Are the World.

Music serves as a powerful bridge, according to Luke Williams, a Harvard student and member of the Kroks.

"Our motto actually is to spread joy through music, and I think that is what we like to do through and through," Williams said. "Wherever we go around the world, we try and connect with audiences."

Another Krok, Alex Lim, a recent Harvard graduate, emphasized music's ability to transcend barriers.

"It transcends language, it transcends age and creed and class," Lim said, allowing performers to "make beautiful music with people from all around the world."

Lim also highlighted the group's commitment to "give back to various communities, not only in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States but also around the world."

​Members of the Kroks learn about SJTU’s history during a guided campus tour on June 14. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Williams expressed particular enthusiasm for the collaborative rendition of We Are the World, noting that it was originally written to support charitable causes.

Beyond the stage, the Kroks toured SJTU's Xuhui Campus, learning about the institution's 130-year history and engaging with local students.

Williams said the tour had exposed him to "a lot of different cultures" and experiences that he otherwise would not have encountered.

Performing Chinese-language songs presented a challenge for the Kroks. Williams described the pronunciation as "incredibly difficult," but said the group was committed to "perfecting it as much as we can so as to do the language justice because it's a beautiful language."