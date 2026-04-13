How Shanghai Became City of Ping-Pong

​International Table Tennis Federation Museum. [Photo/VCG]

Shanghai has a long history with table tennis. The sport entered China through the city in 1904 and quickly took hold, thanks to its simple equipment, compact playing area, and natural fit with a dense urban environment.

Quick takeoff

In its early years, ping-pong was played across the city, from alleyways and schoolyards to factory floors and stone steps.

By the 1910s and 1920s, table tennis in Shanghai had already evolved from casual play into organized competition. In 1918, a formal association was established. By the 1920s, the city was hosting large-scale competitions involving dozens of teams.

That grassroots tradition remains visible today. On April 12, Shanghai launched the 2026 Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival at Shanghai Indoor Stadium. The event runs through August and features citywide competitions and public activities.

From local tables to global stage

Shanghai's role in table tennis extends beyond the sport's early development in China. It is also one of the cities where table tennis became closely tied to international exchange.

In 2018, the International Table Tennis Federation Museum and the China Table Tennis Museum opened on Huangpu riverfront, relocating ITTF's collection from Lausanne to Shanghai. Today, the museum houses more than 8,000 exhibits, including early equipment, historical documents, trophies, and materials related to major international events.

In 1971, exchanges between Chinese and US players helped break the ice in China-US relations in what later became known as "ping-pong diplomacy". In April 2021, Shanghai hosted events at the museum to mark the 50th anniversary of the ping-pong diplomacy.

​A display of table tennis rackets at the International Table Tennis Federation Museum. [Photo/VCG]

Global reach

The China Table Tennis College, established in 2010 at Shanghai University of Sport, trains athletes, coaches, referees, and sports administrators from China and abroad.

Its international outreach includes programs in Luxembourg and Papua New Guinea. In Luxembourg, the college runs a high-performance training center. In Papua New Guinea, its programs have supported local player development and helped improve their performance in regional competitions.