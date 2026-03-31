Inclusive run brings together SEN students from Shanghai, HK, Macao

​SEN students and other runners surge across the starting line at the sound of the official starter's pistol. [Photo/Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

Around 150 students with special needs from Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Macao, accompanied by 300 teachers and volunteers, completed a 3.5-kilometer run at Shanghai Expo Culture Park on March 30.

The event, co-organized by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Federation of Hong Kong-Shanghai Association, and the Hong Kong Special Education School Heads Association, aimed to deepen cooperation in special education and social integration, while promoting youth exchange through sports.

Leung Wing-hung, founding chairman of the Hong Kong Special Education School Heads Association, stressed the importance of such events, saying, "They help people in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Macao really see the potential of our special needs children and give them opportunities for growth and development in various fields".

Highlighting future collaboration opportunities, Leung added: "Shanghai and Hong Kong share many similarities, and there is strong potential for closer cooperation in sports development to create more engagement opportunities for SEN students. Beyond this, we can strengthen efforts in teaching and career planning, connecting our students with businesses and organizations in Shanghai."

After the run, participants took part in an awards ceremony and an inclusive carnival featuring Special Olympics-themed activities, equestrian interactions, and performances.

The event also premiered an animated short film titled You Make The World Shine, created by children with special needs using artificial intelligence tools, marking an innovative effort to support self-expression and foster meaningful connections with the wider world through technology.

Derek Anderson, a learning support teacher at Wellington College International Shanghai, highlighted the event’s inclusive spirit, saying: "It is very important for students coming to Shanghai today who have taken part in the run to see that everybody is all the same and we can all do things."

He noted that accessible events promoting inclusivity are an excellent way to raise awareness of others' needs and to recognize that some people require extra help, access, or support.

Kirsty Gu, an SEN student from Wellington College International Shanghai, said she enjoyed the event, especially meeting new people and running with her partner, whom she recently met.

Supported by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the run builds on the Shanghai Marathon charity initiatives in 2023 and 2024, with Macao participating for the first time.