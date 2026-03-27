Italian kung fu master teaches Chinese martial arts in Shanghai

​Paolo Chilelli. [Photo provided to Shanghai Observer]

On West Zhongshan Road in Shanghai's Changning district, a martial arts studio is run by an unexpected master.

Wearing a peaked cap and gold-rimmed glasses, Paolo Chilelli, known by his Chinese name Qin Baoluo, defies the typical image of a kung fu master. Yet the Italian is a seventh-generation practitioner of baguazhang, or Eight Trigrams Palm, a traditional Chinese internal martial art.

Driven by a deep passion for kung fu, he crossed continents to settle in Shanghai, where he now teaches students and shares his love for Chinese martial arts at his studio, Absolute Kungfu.

Paolo's journey began in 1982 on his home island of Sicily, Italy, when a Chinese kung fu master, Zhang Dugan, who headed the Italian Baguazhang Association, visited the island and opened a new world for the young man.

Initially, Paolo practiced kung fu largely at his father's urging. But as his training progressed, he discovered that Chinese martial arts offered far more than a series of punches and kicks. Behind each movement lies a profound philosophical tradition and a rigorous training system.

Through years of dedicated practice, he grew physically stronger and gradually developed a deep love for kung fu, which gave him a clear sense of purpose — a purpose that ultimately drew him to Shanghai.

He relocated to the city with his friend Kleber, who had long been captivated by Chinese martial arts. After encountering a Wing Chun master at a martial arts exchange event in Italy in 2009, Kleber traveled to Hong Kong to study kung fu and later envisioned opening a martial arts school in Shanghai.

At the time, Paolo was a history teacher in Italy. Curious about the birthplace of kung fu and inspired by his friend's plans, he left his teaching job and moved to Shanghai with Kleber.

​Paolo Chilelli (1st from right) teaches students Chinese martial arts. [Photo/Absolute Kungfu]

Starting a martial arts school in China, however, proved far from easy. Few people believed that an expat could genuinely teach Chinese kung fu, let alone run a studio in Shanghai.

In its first year, the studio struggled to attract students. Facing mounting financial pressure, Paolo took a job teaching Italian at a university to support himself, while continuing his training late into the evenings.

He quickly realized that passion alone would not secure a foothold. Rather than chasing enrollment numbers, he devoted himself to refining his skills and exploring how to better integrate his knowledge of Wing Chun, bagua, and tai chi with the broader traditions of Chinese martial culture.

Gradually, word began to spread. Practitioners from other schools came to test the foreign instructor, curious to see whether he truly had the skills.

Paolo embraced these encounters as opportunities to learn and improve. Through consistent practice and a genuine respect for the art, he gradually earned recognition. Skepticism gave way to respect, and it became clear that his dedication to Chinese martial arts was sincere.

Over time, more students began arriving at Absolute Kungfu, eager to learn from the foreign master.

​Paolo (center, back row) and his students pose for a group photo. [Photo/Absolute Kungfu]

After living in Shanghai for more than a decade, Paolo has witnessed the city's rapid transformation. For him, Shanghai is colorful, modern, open, and full of energy.

Running a studio is just the start. Paolo said he hopes to improve his skills further and share the spirit of kung fu with more students, staying true to his long-held dream of spreading Chinese martial arts.