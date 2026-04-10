Jing'an District Accelerates AI Innovation with New Plan

​An aerial view of Jing'an district in Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai's Jing'an district unveiled a three-year action plan on April 8, aiming to transform the area into a national demonstration zone for AI innovation and application by 2028.

The plan prioritizes the deep integration of AI across various sectors, including commerce, culture, professional services, finance, and healthcare, aiming to foster an innovative ecosystem where AI significantly boosts economic and social development.

The district aims to cultivate industry-leading and high-growth AI companies, establish over 50 AI demonstration projects, and nurture at least 10 benchmark projects of intelligent agents or vertical models each year.

Jing'an district will prioritize key sectors such as commerce, by integrating AI into smart business areas for foot traffic analysis, consumption prediction, precision marketing, and public opinion monitoring.

The action plan also highlights the advantages of applying AI in film and television production, cultural performances, and creative design to boost culture and content creation.

Professional services will be enhanced through AI-driven legal assistance, automated accounting and auditing, and intelligent human resources.

Financial institutions in Jing'an will leverage AI for investment decisions and risk management, while the healthcare sector will apply AI in cosmetic product development and drug research.

AI will also be used to enhance blockchain applications, ultra-high-definition audiovisual technology, industrial software, data services, and scientific research.

The integration of AI into urban governance, emergency management, and public services such as healthcare and education is another focal point.

A key element of the plan is the development of intelligent agents, specifically in commerce, culture, professional services, finance, urban governance, and government services, to enhance efficiency.

The district will focus on promoting adaptable, repeatable, and scalable intelligent agent applications in core sectors to improve AI's use in real-world business scenarios.

Jing'an also aims to build a full-cycle support system for intelligent agents, including development, deployment, and management platforms, and to foster new business models centered on intelligent agents, helping evolve traditional software systems to be smarter, more autonomous, and service-oriented.

The action plan emphasizes the construction of a systematic innovation application ecosystem. To support this ecosystem, Jing'an district will strengthen intelligent computing power supply, establish high-quality datasets, deploy core technologies and products, and create industrial innovation platforms.

The district aims to attract and cultivate top-tier AI talent, including scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors, fostering a collaborative environment. Further support includes enhancing AI literacy among government officials and providing AI skills training to residents.

Jing'an plans to enhance industry exchanges and cooperation by actively participating in major events such as the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and hosting AI-related forums and exhibitions to attract global resources and talent.

The district will provide policy and financial support to foster gathering of high-quality enterprises, cutting-edge technology R&D, and the creation of application scenarios.