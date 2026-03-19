Journey through time and style: Explore historic buildings along Xinhua Road

Xinhua Road first took shape in 1925 and remains one of Shanghai's 64 streets protected from road widening. The area is known for its detached garden homes in a variety of architectural styles, as well as renowned art and cultural institutions such as the Shanghai Film Art Center and the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra. In 2003, the road and its surroundings were designated as a protected historical and cultural area.

Along Xinhua Road stand four distinguished historic buildings, each with its own architectural character.

No 315 Xinhua Road

Completed in 1949, this garden residence is a classic example of an English country-style home. The roof features a steep double-pitch design with red tiles and deep eaves that create a pleasing sense of rhythm and proportion.

The upper part of the facade is finished in white textured plaster, while the lower part uses exposed red brick. This clean and understated palette is a hallmark of the Tudor Revival style.

In 2023, the property underwent a full restoration. Today, it serves as an office space set within nearly 2,000 square meter of tranquil garden greenery.

​An exterior view of the property at No 315 Xinhua Road. [Photo by Xi Zi/International Research Center for Architectural Heritage Conservation, Shanghai Jiao Tong University]

No 1 Alley, 185 Xinhua Road

Built in 1930, this house was originally home to foreign residents. It draws from the English country cottage tradition while incorporating Gothic elements. The structure is half-timbered with three stories, including an attic level. The steep double-pitch roof is covered with flat tiles and features shed dormers and metal flashing.

The exterior walls are exposed red brick, with cut-stone trim around the window frames. The gable ends feature bay windows with arched lintels, and the south facade includes an arched porch. A red brick chimney rises above the roofline, topped with delicate tooth-like ornamentation.

The building was restored in 2024 and now serves as the Shanghai office for the Anhui provincial government.

​An exterior view of the building at No 1 Alley, 185 Xinhua Road. [Photo/Changning district administration of culture and tourism]

No 179 Xinhua Road

Built in 1925, this house was originally part of the Columbia Circle, an area planned for foreign residents. The main structure reflects a classic German residential style. The double-pitch roof is covered in red flat tiles, with a slight break at the eaves and shed dormers. White textured plaster walls are set against black timber framing on the gable ends, giving the facade a clean and elegant simplicity.

In 2008, the building opened as a branch of the Bund Garden Shanghai Hotel. After restoration in 2020, it reopened as One Step Garden cafe and a boutique hotel, adding a distinctive Shanghai flair to the neighborhood.

​An exterior view of the building at No 179 Xinhua Road. [Photo/Changning district administration of culture and tourism]

No 200 Xinhua Road

This is the only garden residence in the Xinhua Road historical area that features a Sino-Western eclectic architectural style. The facade is symmetrical, topped with a grand Chinese-style roof covered in glazed tiles, its four upturned eaves reaching toward the sky. The layout blends Chinese and Western influences, with rooms connected by interior staircases and open corridors.

A pair of stone reclining lions in a Western realist style flank the steps at the south entrance. The columns and beams feature painted decorative patterns and imitations of traditional Chinese bracketing, all complementing the upturned eaves to create an effect that is both solid and elegant, dignified and refined.

Restored in 2023, the building now houses the Shanghai Film Art Center, serving as a cultural landmark for film premieres, product launches, and fashion events.

​An exterior view of the building at No 200 Xinhua Road. [Photo by Xi Zi/International Research Center for Architectural Heritage Conservation, Shanghai Jiao Tong University]