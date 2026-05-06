China Eastern to Launch First Direct Flight From Shanghai to Georgia

China Eastern Airlines will launch the first direct flight between Shanghai and Tbilisi on July 15. The new route connects the East China metropolis with the capital of Georgia.

The carrier will operate Airbus A330 aircraft for round-trip flights every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Outbound flight MU285 leaves Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 12:50pm Beijing time and arrives at Tbilisi International Airport at 7pm local time.

Return flight MU286 departs at 9pm local time and lands in Shanghai at 10am the next day.

The non-stop service cuts travel times that previously stretched to between 16 and 23 hours.

Economy tickets for the inaugural flight start at US$577.10, including tax, while business and first-class seats cost US$2,155.10. The trip takes 10 hours and 10 minutes, according to the Shanghai-based carrier's website.

The new air link follows a mutual visa-exemption agreement between China and Georgia that took effect on May 28, 2024.

Ordinary passport holders from both nations can travel without a visa for up to 30 days per visit. Cumulative stays cannot exceed 90 days within any 180-day period.

Travelers planning to stay longer than 30 days or engage in work, study or news reporting must apply for a relevant visa before entering.

Both governments previously signed a visa-free pact in 1994 for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Georgia sits at the intersection of Europe and Asia. The country features ancient architecture and an 8,000-year history of winemaking.