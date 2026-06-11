Latin American Delegates Impressed by Shanghai's Urban Renewal

​Delegates from Latin American countries explore the Shanghai Workers' New Village Exhibition Hall in Changbai 228 in Shanghai on June 9. [Photo by Luo Bin/International Services Shanghai]

A delegation of think tank scholars from Latin America concluded a two-day visit to Shanghai on June 10, touring a landmark urban regeneration project and participating in high-level discussions at Fudan University on South-South cooperation and China–Latin America relations.

On June 9, the group visited the Block 228 Changbai New Village Subdistrict, or Changbai 228, a model urban renewal project in Yangpu district. Originally built in the 1950s to house industrial workers, the neighborhood has been transformed into a modern community that balances historical preservation with contemporary amenities, including shopping, fitness, and talent apartments.

The delegation toured several key sites, including the Shanghai Workers' New Village Exhibition Hall and the Party and Community Service Center.

Mariana Escalante, a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, praised the project's integrated approach to urban living.

"The contrast between development technology and how the government is trying to improve every aspect of people's lives is impressive," she said. "It's very interesting how this model brings essential services close to residents, making daily life more convenient, especially for older people."

​Delegates from Latin American countries pose for a group photo with a performance team organized by local community residents during their visit to Changbai 228 in Shanghai. [Photo by Luo Bin/International Services Shanghai]

Speaking in Chinese, she added: "Development is not only for the economy, but also for the people."

Orlando Ochoa, an economist from Venezuela who last visited Shanghai a decade ago, highlighted the city's continued progress.

"You can clearly see improvements in infrastructure, the financial sector, and technological innovation, which is now something that is leading the economy," he said. "The '15-minute community life circle' concept of keeping people with services around you is really interesting… I think it's a very people-centered approach."

"This is the kind of thing we should do everywhere — integrate communities and ensure they share in the benefits of economic progress," he added.

Lucas Gomes Chen, cultural director of the Advanced Center of Studies of Brazil-China, noted the comprehensive planning behind the neighborhood's transformation.

"It's really interesting to see how such a large society functions and functions well," he said, emphasizing the involvement of residents in the planning process.

At a seminar on South-South cooperation and China-Latin America relations held at Fudan University on June 10, Weeberb Joao Requia Junior, an associate professor from Brazil, highlighted opportunities for academic collaboration.

​Delegates from Latin American countries visit Block 228 in Shanghai. [Photo by Luo Bin/International Services Shanghai]

"China has overcome many of these challenges, and we can learn from its experience in addressing them," he said. "I am looking forward to establishing formal collaboration."

Jose Carlos Guerrero Leonardo, executive president of the National Committee of Experts on International Relations from the Dominican Republic, emphasized the importance of strengthening ties across regions.

"I believe we can work together in many areas, such as innovation, AI, medical devices, and robotics," he said. "The Dominican Republic seeks to promote a modern vision of international cooperation as a bridge between the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia."

The visit was organized as part of ongoing academic exchanges aimed at deepening mutual understanding and fostering practical cooperation between China and countries in Latin America.