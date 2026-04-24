Lin-gang Becomes Magnet for Global Biopharmaceutical Investment

​Boston Scientific's production base. [Photo/Wenhui Daily]

A wave of new investment announcements in the last three months highlights why Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area is becoming a preferred base for global healthcare companies.

US medical product provider Boston Scientific is a case in point. The company launched its medical technology industrial base project in Lin-gang in 2023, with the facility opening in October 2024.

As its first manufacturing site in China, the plant aims to localize the production of innovative medical devices and shorten the time needed for advanced technologies to reach clinical use.

The decision to set up its first China manufacturing base in Lin-gang reflects the company's confidence in Shanghai's business environment and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Its OptiCross HD and OptiCross catheters are among the first locally produced devices approved at the plant and are set to begin production this year, marking a step forward in the company's presence in China's high-end interventional treatment market.

Leveraging Lin-gang's pilot policies that allow foreign-invested enterprises to engage in cell therapy, United Kingdom-headquartered pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is establishing a commercial manufacturing and supply base for cell therapies.

The facility will produce autologous CAR-T cell therapies for China and other Asian markets, making the company the first global biopharmaceutical firm in China to build end-to-end cell therapy capabilities.

Consumer health giant Haleon, which set up its China headquarters in Lin-gang in 2021 focusing on trade and cross-border finance, is now investing nearly 600 million yuan ($87.92 million) to build its first high-end oral healthcare manufacturing base in Shanghai.

The new facility is expected to start operations in the first half of 2028 and will serve as a smart supply chain hub integrating advanced manufacturing and digital management, enhancing Haleon's supply capacity for China and Asia.

According to Keith Choy, Haleon's Asia-Pacific president, Lin-gang offers efficient cross-border finance and trade systems, strong industrial support, and a globally connected logistics network, making it an ideal base for regional supply chains.