City Boosts Consumption Incentives for Double Five Shopping Festival

Shanghai will further upgrade the shopping environment and step up consumption incentives during the upcoming Double Five Shopping Festival, which will be unveiled on April 30, city officials told a press briefing on Friday.



Authorities across the city's 16 districts are offering various kinds of offers, including additional incentives for customers who visit offline shopping destinations and entertainment venues to maximize foot traffic and elevate shopping sentiment.



The campaigns cover five key areas: the integration of culture, commerce, tourism, sport and exhibitions; the promotion of the debut economy; stimulus measures for mass market consumption; innovation in digital consumption; and the provision of inclusive public services.

"The incorporation of retail shopping, tourism attractions, leisure activities as wells as sports and exhibitions will be further strengthened, and cross-category shopping benefits will be rolled out, to turn foot traffic into consumption sentiment and retail spending," said Shanghai Commerce Commission director Shen Weihua.

District-level authorities and major business districts have allocated about 200 million yuan (US$29.4 million) of shopping vouchers for both locals and out-of-town visitors.

They are also fully leveraging the 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show to feature urban installations, floral displays, music performances and outdoor bazaars in downtown areas like Xintiandi, Qiantan and the West Bund to elevate foot traffic.

Over the two-month shopping season, the city will hold 21 key municipal-level events, 16 district-level initiatives, and over 100 special activities held by major retail enterprises.