Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries
A nightview of the Dishui Lake in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area. [Photo/IC]
Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area has released the revised "Implementation Measures for Settling-in Subsidies for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries in the Lin-gang Special Area".
I. Introduction
The subsidy will be provided to eligible professionals in key frontier industries, including integrated circuits, civil aviation, high-end equipment, intelligent new energy vehicles, and the digital economy. Applicants must take up employment and residence for the first time within the area's industry-city integration zone.
II. Subsidy standards
Tier
Basic eligibility
Age requirement
Subsidy amount
Tier 1
Hold a full-time doctoral degree, a corresponding senior professional title, or a distinguished technician or higher skill qualification
45 or younger
80,000 yuan (about $11,800)
Tier 2
Hold a full-time master's degree, a corresponding intermediate professional title, or a senior technician skill qualification
35 or younger
20,000 yuan
Tier 3
Hold a full-time bachelor's degree or a corresponding technician skill qualification
35 or younger
10,000 yuan
Note: University graduates within two years of graduation are eligible for a 30 percent increase in the subsidy amount. The corresponding subsidies for tiers 1, 2, and 3 will be 104,000 yuan, 26,000 yuan, and 13,000 yuan, respectively.
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III. Subsidy form
The subsidy will be managed through an employer roster system and paid directly to individuals.
Note: Each applicant may receive the subsidy only once.
IV. Application requirements
Note: Both employer and individual requirements must be met simultaneously.
(1) Employer requirements:
- The applicant's employer must be a key enterprise in a priority frontier industry designated by Lin-gang's high-tech industry and science and technology innovation department.
- The employer must meet the relevant requirements regarding its business registration address, actual operating address, tax jurisdiction, and efforts to stabilize employment and promote development.
(2) Individual requirements:
- The applicant must have signed a labor contract of at least one year with the employer, pay Shanghai urban employee social insurance through the employer, and pay individual income tax in accordance with the law.
- The applicant must take up employment and residence for the first time within the industry-city integration zone.
- Neither the applicant nor their family members may own property or have purchased housing within the industry-city integration zone.
- The applicant must commit to continuing to work for an employer in the Lin-gang Special Area for at least two years after receiving the subsidy.
V. Application process
1. Registration:
Enterprises on the roster and their applicants must register through the talent service system. (https://rcfw.lingang.gov.cn/)
2. Application:
Applicants log in to submit application materials online for the employer's preliminary review.
3. Processing:
Complete applications will be reviewed to determine the subsidy tier.
4. Public announcement:
The proposed list of subsidy recipients will be publicly announced for five days. If no objections are raised, the applicants will become eligible for the subsidy.
5. Disbursement:
Subsidy funds will be distributed in accordance with relevant regulations.
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VI. Policy validity period
The measures took effect on Jan 1, 2026, and remain valid through Dec 31, 2030.
Contact
1. Online consultation:
Talent Port Service Window, 021-6828-9698-3
2. On-site consultation:
Lin-gang Special Area International Talent Service Hub
Address:
Comprehensive Service Window, 2nd Floor, Building A1, No 158 Zishan Road