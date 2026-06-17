[City News]

Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries

by shanghaigov
June 17, 2026
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上海临港滴水湖夜景.jpeg

​A nightview of the Dishui Lake in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area. [Photo/IC]

Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area has released the revised "Implementation Measures for Settling-in Subsidies for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries in the Lin-gang Special Area".

I. Introduction

The subsidy will be provided to eligible professionals in key frontier industries, including integrated circuits, civil aviation, high-end equipment, intelligent new energy vehicles, and the digital economy. Applicants must take up employment and residence for the first time within the area's industry-city integration zone.

II. Subsidy standards

Tier

Basic eligibility

Age requirement

Subsidy amount

Tier 1

Hold a full-time doctoral degree, a corresponding senior professional title, or a distinguished technician or higher skill qualification

45 or younger

80,000 yuan (about $11,800)

Tier 2

Hold a full-time master's degree, a corresponding intermediate professional title, or a senior technician skill qualification

35 or younger

20,000 yuan

Tier 3

Hold a full-time bachelor's degree or a corresponding technician skill qualification

35 or younger

10,000 yuan

Note: University graduates within two years of graduation are eligible for a 30 percent increase in the subsidy amount. The corresponding subsidies for tiers 1, 2, and 3 will be 104,000 yuan, 26,000 yuan, and 13,000 yuan, respectively.

就业人才素材-在办公室开会的休闲商务人士组.jpeg

​[Photo/IC]

III. Subsidy form

The subsidy will be managed through an employer roster system and paid directly to individuals.

Note: Each applicant may receive the subsidy only once.

IV. Application requirements

Note: Both employer and individual requirements must be met simultaneously.

(1) Employer requirements:

- The applicant's employer must be a key enterprise in a priority frontier industry designated by Lin-gang's high-tech industry and science and technology innovation department.

- The employer must meet the relevant requirements regarding its business registration address, actual operating address, tax jurisdiction, and efforts to stabilize employment and promote development.

(2) Individual requirements:

- The applicant must have signed a labor contract of at least one year with the employer, pay Shanghai urban employee social insurance through the employer, and pay individual income tax in accordance with the law.

- The applicant must take up employment and residence for the first time within the industry-city integration zone.

- Neither the applicant nor their family members may own property or have purchased housing within the industry-city integration zone.

- The applicant must commit to continuing to work for an employer in the Lin-gang Special Area for at least two years after receiving the subsidy.

V. Application process

1. Registration:

Enterprises on the roster and their applicants must register through the talent service system. (https://rcfw.lingang.gov.cn/)

2. Application:

Applicants log in to submit application materials online for the employer's preliminary review.

3. Processing:

Complete applications will be reviewed to determine the subsidy tier.

4. Public announcement:

The proposed list of subsidy recipients will be publicly announced for five days. If no objections are raised, the applicants will become eligible for the subsidy.

5. Disbursement:

Subsidy funds will be distributed in accordance with relevant regulations.

人才素材-不同团队分享想法.jpeg

​[Photo/IC]

VI. Policy validity period

The measures took effect on Jan 1, 2026, and remain valid through Dec 31, 2030.

Contact

1. Online consultation:

Talent Port Service Window, 021-6828-9698-3

2. On-site consultation:

Lin-gang Special Area International Talent Service Hub

Address:

Comprehensive Service Window, 2nd Floor, Building A1, No 158 Zishan Road

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