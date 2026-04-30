Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai Warms Up with Themed Exhibition

​Art installations are on display at the Leap: 12 Years exhibition in CITIC Square. [Photo/Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai]

Shanghai is gearing up for the Longines Global Champions Tour equestrian event with the Leap: 12 Years exhibition, which opened at CITIC Square in Jing'an district on April 28 and will run through May 11.

To mark the 12-year milestone of the event in Shanghai, the exhibition brings iconic elements of the competition into a public urban space, offering visitors the opportunity to experience equestrian culture up close without needing to attend the competition in person.

Interactive activities, including shopping promotions with chances to win tickets and family-friendly art sessions, will complement the exhibit, engaging a wider audience.

The 2026 Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai, a prestigious five-star show jumping event under the International Equestrian Federation, will take place from May 1 to 3 at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center.

Since its debut in Shanghai in 2014, the event has grown into the highest-level, most internationally influential, and visually captivating equestrian competition in the Chinese mainland.

Last year, it was recognized as a Premium Event under Shanghai's sports event classification system, attracting large numbers of domestic and overseas spectators.

This year's competition will feature top riders from around the world and nearly 100 horses, continuing its day-and-night session format for a full-day viewing experience.

Beyond the arena, a variety of off-arena experiences will be available. Visitors can explore themed art exhibitions, enjoy equestrian performances in the designated B1 and B2 areas, shop for event merchandise, and sample international cuisine, creating a comprehensive, one-stop experience.

Tickets for the event are now available via the Juss Sports app and its WeChat and Alipay mini-programs, with on-site consumption vouchers and partner retail benefits offered to ticket holders.