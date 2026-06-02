More Than 100 Donors Join Blood Donation Event at Shanghai Children's Hospital

​More than 100 individuals from China and abroad gather at the Shanghai Children's Hospital for the blood drive on May 30. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

More than 100 compassionate individuals from both China and abroad gathered for a blood donation event held at the Shanghai Children's Hospital on May 30 ahead of the International Children's Day, which falls on June 1.

Participants successfully donated around 80 units of blood that day, with many stepping up to volunteer on site.

​Ahmet Faruk Isik from Turkiye, one of the core volunteers, helps coordinate the blood drive. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Doctors highlighted the critical need for blood in treating patients with blood disorders, tumors, and those who have suffered traumatic injuries, burns, or scalds, as many of them are children.

To raise awareness and encourage more support for children in need of blood transfusions, the Shanghai Blood Center's expatriate volunteer group, Bloodline, launched a campaign to call for donating blood for children in 2021, which has continued to this day.

​Soumya Lahoti from India donates blood for the fifth time during Saturday's event in Shanghai. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Soumya Lahoti from India donated blood for her fifth time during the event. Coincidentally, her birthday falls on June 1, and she expressed hope that her donation would help kids urgently in need of blood transfusions, making it a meaningful birthday tribute.

Ahmet Faruk Isik from Turkiye was one of the core volunteers for the event. He actively promoted the event within the Turkish community, inviting his compatriots to join in the act of kindness. He and his friends donated blood on the day of the event.