Multinationals expand investment, regional functions in Shanghai

​A certification ceremony for multinational corporations' regional headquarters and R&D centers takes place in Shanghai on March 18. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Multinational companies are deepening their commitment to Shanghai through new investment, expanded headquarters functions and stronger research and development operations, highlighting the city's growing role as a hub for innovation, investment, and regional management in China.

British consumer health company Haleon is among the latest examples. The company recently announced an investment in Shanghai and is building a new oral health manufacturing plant in the Lin-gang Special Area. It has also established a regional headquarters in the city.

"Shanghai offers a very strong business environment. It has a very strong talent base. It really helps us accelerate innovation and expand that to a wider global application," said Gijs Sanders, head of strategy, marketing and digital transformation at Haleon China.

Roquette Group is another example of how multinationals are strengthening their innovation presence in Shanghai. The company has established its China R&D headquarters in the city.

Julien Parcq, head of functionalization R&D at the company, said the city provides an ideal environment for developing new contacts, exploring technologies and finding new ideas.

"Shanghai is truly the place to be, offering a fantastic environment to develop, explore new technologies, and discover new ways of thinking," Parcq said. "It is a dynamic market, full of ideas and development opportunities."

AbbVie is also giving Shanghai a bigger role in its China and global operations. The global biopharmaceutical company has upgraded its Shanghai headquarters from an operational headquarters to a regional headquarters, a move that marks a new phase of the company's development in China.

Dong Lijun, vice president and general manager of AbbVie China, said the Shanghai office is playing an increasingly important role in the company's global decision-making.

"In 2013, only three global executives from AbbVie visited China throughout the year. In 2024, that number rose to 200. This year, we expect to host nearly 400 headquarters executives," Dong said.

These developments are also reflected in the city's latest investment figures. In 2025, the city registered over 6,300 new foreign-funded enterprises, while actual use of foreign capital exceeded $16 billion. By February, Shanghai was home to 1,084 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 647 foreign-funded R&D centers.

At a March 18 event, 30 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 15 foreign-funded R&D centers received official recognition.