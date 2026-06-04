[City News]

Music in the Summer Air Festival Returns to Shanghai in July

by shanghaigov
June 4, 2026
Share Article:
图片1.png

​A poster for the 2026 Music in the Summer Air festival. [Photo/Shanghai Symphony Orchestra]

The 2026 Music in the Summer Air festival will take place from July 5 to 20 in Shanghai, with 33 in-person performances and online broadcasts for audiences around the world.

As a flagship event of the 2026 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, the festival is hosted by the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, Huangpu district people's government, and Xuhui district people's government. The first round of ticket sales began at 1 pm on June 3.

This year, the festival will bring together top artists from around the world, with programs spanning film music, jazz, Silk Road folk music, modern dance, and classical choral music, and a strong focus on cross-disciplinary innovation and major premieres.

On the opening day, a newly commissioned music drama, Hamlet: Incidental Music and Dramatic Reading, will be presented at Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall by the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra under the baton of its music director, Yu Long, together with narrators. The opening concert will also feature two works by Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi.

Chinese artists appearing at the festival include Zeng Yun, principal horn of the Berliner Philharmoniker; pianist Wang Liya; and Liu Ming, a young principal player of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to onstage performances, the festival will launch a wide range of citywide cultural activities designed to bring art out of the concert hall and into residents' daily lives.

Multiple outdoor workshops will be held at Shanghai Greenhouse, Shanghai Botanical Garden, and Power Station of Art, linking dance, nature, and technology to create immersive artistic experiences.

This year's festival has also upgraded its ticket-stub benefits, partnering with 42 distinctive merchants in Xuhui district to create a 15-minute performing arts and lifestyle zone. Through this ticket-stub economy, the festival aims to promote the deep integration of culture, commerce, tourism, sports, and exhibitions.

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Global Crews Race through Downtown Shanghai's Suzhou Creek
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
Global Crews Race through Downtown Shanghai's Suzhou Creek
@ shanghaigovLineJun 15, 2026
WorldSkills Competition Set to Break New Records in Shanghai
[City News]
WorldSkills Competition Set to Break New Records in Shanghai
WorldSkills Competition Set to Break New Records in Shanghai
Jinshan City Beach Opens Summer Swimming Season on June 20
[City News]
Jinshan City Beach Opens Summer Swimming Season on June 20
Jinshan City Beach Opens Summer Swimming Season on June 20
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Opens in Shanghai Amid Mideast War
[City News]
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Opens in Shanghai Amid Mideast War
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Opens in Shanghai Amid Mideast War

Popular Reads

[Big News] Have Korean Friends? CNS Korea Launches TODAY!
1

[Big News] Have Korean Friends? CNS Korea Launches TODAY!

Third Hotel, Spider-Man Land Coming as Shanghai Disney Celebrates 10th Anniversary
2

Third Hotel, Spider-Man Land Coming as Shanghai Disney Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Lululemon Apologizes After Chinese Actor's Great Wall Drum Performance Sparks Controversy
3

Lululemon Apologizes After Chinese Actor's Great Wall Drum Performance Sparks Controversy

China Retail Sales Fall in May, Ending 3-Year Growth Streak
4

China Retail Sales Fall in May, Ending 3-Year Growth Streak