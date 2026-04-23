[City News]

Nation's First Digital 'Carbon Identities' for Recyclable Resources Issued in Shanghai

by shanghaigov
April 23, 2026
Share Article:
图片1.png

​A company representative receives a certificate for the company's digital carbon identity. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

China's first batch of digital carbon identities for recyclable resources were issued in Shanghai's Baoshan district on April 14, marking a step forward in carbon data governance for the circular economy.

Each discarded T-shirt and each piece of waste fabric will be assigned a unique "carbon identity" that makes its carbon reduction contribution measurable, traceable, and permanently recorded on the blockchain.

The move is part of broader efforts to build a trusted carbon data system covering the full lifecycle of recyclable resources.

Zhang Yaodong, deputy director of the Environmental Development Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said the key to aligning the goal of building "zero-waste cities" with the nation's dual-carbon goals lies in making the carbon reduction contribution of waste recycling measurable, verifiable, and reliable.

Zhang said assigning a unique digital identity to carbon emissions data across the full lifecycle of recyclable resources helps turn carbon reduction contributions into traceable and certifiable assets, enhancing the credibility of recycled products.

The program is supported by Zerobase, a blockchain-based platform that manages carbon data across the full lifecycle of recyclable resources, from collection and processing to end use.

Experts said the blockchain-based carbon data system helps address major challenges in carbon accounting disclosure in the circular economy and fills gaps in the reliable use of carbon data and in industry standards.

Shen Yiqun, director of the Baoshan district data bureau, said the program will expand to areas such as green transport, carbon asset management and overseas business operations, further enhancing the application of traceable carbon data.

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai on Track for Rail Stations, Airport Facelift in Next 2 Years
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
Shanghai on Track for Rail Stations, Airport Facelift in Next 2 Years
@ shanghaigovLineMay 3, 2026
Dazzling Light Art, Shopping Experience Illuminates Jing'an
[City News]
Dazzling Light Art, Shopping Experience Illuminates Jing'an
Dazzling Light Art, Shopping Experience Illuminates Jing'an
Shanghai to Stage New Production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
[City News]
Shanghai to Stage New Production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Shanghai to Stage New Production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Shanghai Offers 'First Cup of Coffee' to May Day Arrivals at Airports
[City News]
Shanghai Offers 'First Cup of Coffee' to May Day Arrivals at Airports
Shanghai Offers 'First Cup of Coffee' to May Day Arrivals at Airports

Popular Reads

Tourist Banned From Mount Emei for 3 Years After Shoving Protected Monkey
1

Tourist Banned From Mount Emei for 3 Years After Shoving Protected Monkey

Global Youth Forum To Fuel Tech Innovation
2

Global Youth Forum To Fuel Tech Innovation

China Eastern to Launch First Direct Flight From Shanghai to Georgia
3

China Eastern to Launch First Direct Flight From Shanghai to Georgia

Nation's First International Data Cooperation Pilot Program Launched in Shanghai
4

Nation's First International Data Cooperation Pilot Program Launched in Shanghai