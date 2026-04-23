Nation's First Digital 'Carbon Identities' for Recyclable Resources Issued in Shanghai

​A company representative receives a certificate for the company's digital carbon identity. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

China's first batch of digital carbon identities for recyclable resources were issued in Shanghai's Baoshan district on April 14, marking a step forward in carbon data governance for the circular economy.

Each discarded T-shirt and each piece of waste fabric will be assigned a unique "carbon identity" that makes its carbon reduction contribution measurable, traceable, and permanently recorded on the blockchain.

The move is part of broader efforts to build a trusted carbon data system covering the full lifecycle of recyclable resources.

Zhang Yaodong, deputy director of the Environmental Development Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said the key to aligning the goal of building "zero-waste cities" with the nation's dual-carbon goals lies in making the carbon reduction contribution of waste recycling measurable, verifiable, and reliable.

Zhang said assigning a unique digital identity to carbon emissions data across the full lifecycle of recyclable resources helps turn carbon reduction contributions into traceable and certifiable assets, enhancing the credibility of recycled products.

The program is supported by Zerobase, a blockchain-based platform that manages carbon data across the full lifecycle of recyclable resources, from collection and processing to end use.

Experts said the blockchain-based carbon data system helps address major challenges in carbon accounting disclosure in the circular economy and fills gaps in the reliable use of carbon data and in industry standards.

Shen Yiqun, director of the Baoshan district data bureau, said the program will expand to areas such as green transport, carbon asset management and overseas business operations, further enhancing the application of traceable carbon data.