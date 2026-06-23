One-day Cycling Guide to Chongming Dongtan

Looking for an escape from the city? The Dongtan area in Chongming district offers a refreshing retreat with its scenic cycling routes, coastal wetlands, and abundant birdlife. This guide covers transportation, bike rental, route options, accommodation, and practical tips for a day trip.

​Riders cycling in the Dongtan area. [Photo/Chongming district media center]

1. Getting there: Downtown Shanghai to WowHouse campsite in Yingdong village

By car : Take the G40 Shanghai-Xi'an Expressway and exit at Chenjia town. The journey from downtown Shanghai takes about 1.5 hours, depending on traffic.

By public transport: Take Metro Line 6 to Wuzhou Avenue Station, then transfer to Bus Shenchong Line 2 and get off at Chenjia town. From there, take a taxi to WowHouse, which is about 10 minutes away.

2. Best seasons and times to visit

Migratory bird season: November to March, when large numbers of migratory birds stop in the Dongtan area.

Green season: May to October, when the reeds are lush and the riverside scenery is suitable for leisure cycling and sunset photography.

Recommended cycling hours: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. To avoid the midday heat, plan your ride during the morning or late afternoon. For sunset views, head to the riverbank at around 5 pm.

3. What to bring

Outdoor items: A sun hat, sunscreen, a windproof jacket, comfortable cycling shoes, and binoculars with 7x to 10x magnification for birdwatching.

Documents and payment: A valid identification for hotel check-in and entry to Dongtan Wetland Park, hotel booking confirmation, and a small amount of cash, as some local farm restaurants may accept cash only.

Supplies: Drinking water and energy bars, as supply stops along the route are limited.

4. Bike rental at WowHouse campsite

Address: About 450 meters southeast of Yingdong Resort in Chongming district, next to the Yingdong Village Visitor Center.

​An aerial view of Yingdong village. [Photo/Yingdong Resort]

Reservation contact: Wang Tingting (Tiffany), 150-2197-7701. Basic English-language assistance is available. Reservations are recommended at least one day in advance.

Bicycle types and rental fees

Bike type Best for Half-day price Included Leisure bike Solo riders 100 yuan ($14.76) Helmet, water Tandem bike Pairs 200 yuan Helmet, water Mountain bike Long-distance riders 100 yuan Helmet, water

Deposit: 500 yuan per bike. WeChat Pay, Alipay and cash are accepted. The deposit will be refunded in full on site upon the return of the undamaged bike.

Additional services

A bilingual cycling route map is provided.

Seat height, brakes, and gears can be adjusted on request. First-time riders are given a short safety briefing in English.

Suitcases and large luggage can be stored at the camp. Visitors should keep valuables with them.

Bike return rules

All bikes must be returned before 6 pm on the same day.

Late returns will be charged 20 yuan per hour.

5. One-day cycling routes

The routes primarily follow dedicated cycling and pedestrian greenways with minimal motor vehicle traffic. They combine scenic river embankments with shaded rural landscapes, and feature no significant elevation changes, making them ideal for leisure cycling.

(1) 10-kilometer easy ride

Route: Yingchen Highway — Dongtan Avenue — Yingchen Highway 2 — Yinghai Road — Yingchen Highway

Route features: A short, flat route through tree-lined roads. Good for families with children or older riders.

Recommended photo spot: Yingchen Highway.

(2) 16-km classic loop

Route: Yingdong Road — Yingchen Highway — Yinghai Road — Lanhai Road — Beijiao Road — Yinghai Road — river embankment — Xiyu Road — Lanhai Road — Caohejing Road — Yinghai Road — Yingchen Highway — Yingdong Road

Route features: A gentle loop that follows sections of the river, offering scenic views of the Yangtze estuary.

Recommended photo spots: Yingchen Highway and the river embankment.

(3) 20-km leisure loop

Route: Yingdong Road — Yingchen Highway — Chongyuan Road — Lanhai Road — South Yingdong Road — Yinghai Road — river embankment — Xiyu Road — Lanhai Road — Caohejing Road — Yinghai Road — Yingchen Highway — Yingdong Road

Route features: A slightly longer route that takes in expansive farmland views, offering greater variety and additional opportunities for photography.

Recommended photo spots: Yingchen Highway, the river embankment, and the marine surveillance pier.

Cycling safety reminders

Stay on the designated cycling and pedestrian greenways throughout the route. Do not enter motor vehicle lanes, particularly on river embankment sections.

In birdwatching areas, avoid making loud noises or feeding birds.

During high tide, keep a safe distance from the edge of tidal flats to avoid becoming trapped in soft mud.

WowHouse provides an emergency medical kit, and a community hospital is located within about 5 km.

​Flocks of migratory birds gather at Dongtan Wetland Park. [Photo/Dongtan Wetland Park]

6. Dongtan accommodation guide

Both hotels accept passports for check-in and provide 24-hour English front desk service and Chinese and Western buffet breakfasts. They are all within a 10-minute ride of the cycling loop.

(1) Hyatt Regency Chongming

Address: Alley 799, Lanhai Road, Chenjia town.

Distance: About an 8-minute ride from the cycling starting point at WowHouse, and close to Dongtan Wetland Park.

Facilities: Indoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, four Chinese and Western restaurants, and an outdoor lawn. The hotel also has its own bicycle rental service, suitable for short rides along Lanhai Road.

(2) Chongming Youyu Shiyu Villa Hotel

Address: About 480 meters southeast of the intersection of Yinghai Road and Zhongbin Road.

Distance: The hotel is located near the metasequoia avenue along this cycling loop, just a 5-minute ride from WowHouse, and within walking distance of Donghu scenic area in Yingdong village. It is the nearest high-end villa hotel to the cycling route's starting point.

Facilities: Indoor heated swimming pool, professional fitness center, outdoor lawn afternoon tea area, and large free parking lot. The hotel has 74 detached villas in three styles: French countryside, modern Chinese, and minimalist. All villas have private courtyards or terraces.

​An aerial view of Dongtan wetland area. [Photo by Zhang Bin/Chongming Dongtan nature reserve administration center]

7. Extra tips

(1) Payment

Most hotels and chain restaurants accept Visa and Mastercard. Local farm restaurants and bicycle rentals at WowHouse prefer WeChat Pay, Alipay or cash. Visitors are advised to prepare a small amount of cash.

(2) Language service

Hyatt Regency and the villa hotel have English-speaking front desk staff. For other establishments, it may help to save translated screenshots of menus or directions.

(3) Birdwatching reminders

Dongtan Wetland is a protected nature reserve. Drones are not permitted, and visitors should not approach birds. It is highly recommended to bring a pair of binoculars.

(4) Weather

If it rains, the campsite can reschedule your rental at no extra cost.

(5) Accommodation booking advice

During the migratory bird season from November to March, hotel rooms can be in high demand. It is advised to book online in advance.

(6) Environmental reminder

The entire route is designed as a zero-carbon cycling route. WowHouse does not provide disposable plastic bottles, so visitors are advised to bring their own water bottles.