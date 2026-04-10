[City News]

Prestigious Shanghai Theater Awards to Honor Historic Kunqu Troupe

by shanghaigov
April 10, 2026
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​At the press briefing on April 8, the 34th Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award announced the nominees recognizing 40 outstanding theater actors. [Photo provided to China Daily]

The 34th Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Awards announced the nominees on Wednesday, recognizing 40 outstanding theater actors.

Established in 1989, the Magnolia Awards honors excellent theatrical performances taking place in the city throughout the past year. The awards have become a prestigious platform in China's cultural landscape, promoting artistic exchange and the development of dramatic arts.

Notably, a renowned French actress, 72-year-old Isabelle Huppert, earned a nomination for leading role for her performance in The Cherry Orchard, highlighting the award's role in fostering international artistic dialogue.

In a significant tribute to artistic heritage, the Special Contribution Award was presented to the No 1 Class of Kunqu of the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe (known as Kun Daban in Chinese).

"We were the first group of Kunqu students after the founding of New China," Cai Zhengren, a veteran Kunqu performer and member of the class, said. The class began their studies in 1954, representing the first generation of Kunqu professionals trained after 1949. They were taught by some of China's most esteemed Kunqu artists.

They have become a pivotal, phenomenally talented cohort in Kunqu history. Now in their 80s, these masters continue to play a crucial role in passing on their expertise, providing invaluable guidance for nurturing young talent and ensuring a flourishing future for the ancient art form.

The award ceremony is scheduled for the evening of April 24 at the Shanghai Culture Square, where the winners will be revealed. Eight members of the No 1 Class of Kunqu will attend the event, including Ji Zhenhua, Zhang Xunpeng, Yue Meiti, and Liang Guyin.

Complementing the awards, a drama carnival will be held from April 11 to 23. Award-winning actors will engage with communities, giving lectures and performing highlighted excerpts at public squares, community centers, enterprises, campuses, and other cultural venues.

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