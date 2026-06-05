Pudong Upgrades Innovation, Entrepreneurship Measures

​A bird's-eye view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai's Pudong New Area. [Photo/IC]

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has upgraded its Pudong Youth 15 measures supporting young talent in innovation and entrepreneurship, with the latest version placing greater emphasis on improving the area's talent service ecosystem.

A key feature of the upgraded measures is the two "one-million-square-meter" targets: providing more than one million square meters of low-rent youth apartments and more than one million square meters of low-rent startup space.

The measures focus on five key areas: providing first-stop services for innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting young sci-tech talent, strengthening entrepreneurial development, creating a high-quality living environment, and improving convenient services.

(I) Provide first-stop services for innovation and entrepreneurship

1. Talent station support

Young talent seeking to innovate or launch businesses in Pudong can apply for services at the Pudong International Talent Station.

- Graduates seeking employment in Pudong within two years of graduation can apply for up to 15 days of free accommodation.

- Entrepreneurs starting businesses in key industries are eligible for up to 15 days of free accommodation and up to six months of free transitional startup space.

- Other services include policy consultation, job recommendations, investment and financing matchmaking, and city experience activities.

2. Internship support

(1) Accommodation subsidies

Students from universities outside Shanghai or overseas can receive:

- For internships: up to 2,000 yuan (about $290) per month for up to six months.

- For project-based practical training: up to 4,000 yuan per month for up to one year.

(2) Transportation subsidies

Students from Shanghai universities may receive up to 600 yuan per month for up to six months.

(3) Other support

Job matching, dedicated mentorship, recognition for outstanding interns, and employment recommendations.

​[Photo/IC]

(II) Attract young sci-tech talent

1. Young doctoral support

- Doctoral graduates in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics from high-level universities who come to work in Pudong within two years of graduation can receive a one-time housing subsidy of 100,000 yuan.

- Postdoctoral researchers in postdoctoral programs in Pudong can receive comprehensive support in scientific research, employment, and housing.

- Postdoctoral researchers who continue to work in Pudong after completing their postdoctoral programs are eligible for a housing subsidy of 100,000 yuan.

2. Pearl Project special support

- For strategic sci-tech talent, Pudong will increase the share of young talent selected for the Pearl Project and support no fewer than 1,000 young people annually.

- High-level young talent selected for Peak, Leading, Elite, and Engineer programs may receive personal grants, project subsidies, entrepreneurship support, and housing benefits, with the amount ranging from 200,000 yuan to 2 million yuan.

(III) Comprehensive support for entrepreneurial development

1. Low‑rent entrepreneurial space

- Pudong will provide over one million square meters of entrepreneurial incubation space across industrial clusters.

- Newly admitted youth sci-tech projects will be eligible for discounted rental space, with rents generally capped at 1 yuan per square meter per day. Support can be provided for up to 3 years.

- Admitted projects will also have access to services including business registration, investment and financing matchmaking, talent recruitment, and entrepreneurial mentoring.

2. Entrepreneurial subsidies

- High-growth youth sci-tech projects are eligible for up to one million yuan per year for three consecutive years.

3. Investment and financing support

- "Youth innovation fund cluster" with an initial scale of 10 billion yuan.

- "Youth innovation loan" program offering customized credit products from banks.

4. Technology innovation support

- Enterprises founded by young talent can apply for up to 200,000 yuan in technology innovation vouchers for services such as research and development, testing and certification, technology consulting, and technology transfer.

- Fast‑track patent examination channels: youth sci-tech projects in leading fields such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, and high-end equipment manufacturing can benefit from a reduced average patent grant cycle, shortened from 15 months to three months.

- Major sci-tech infrastructure will be made available to eligible applicants on a shared basis.

5. Entrepreneurship matchmaking platforms

Eligible applicants will have access to the Pudong New Area "Pearl Cup" Entrepreneurship Competition. Incentives include:

- Up to 2.5 million yuan in team funding.

- Up to 20 million yuan in intended investment from State-owned capital.

- Winners will be recommended for inclusion in the Pearl Project.

- Industrial resource matchmaking services.

​​A bird's-eye view of the Zhangjiang Science Gate Towers‌ in Shanghai's Pudong New Area. [Photo/IC]

(IV) Create a high‑quality housing environment

1. Low‑rent youth apartments

Young talent newly arriving in Pudong can access over one million square meters of fully furnished youth apartments with monthly rents capped at 2,000 yuan.

Eligible applicants include:

- Those with postgraduate degrees,

- Those with bachelor's degrees from high-level universities,

- Those with bachelor's degrees who are working in key areas such as Zhangjiang Science City and Jinqiao.

2. Rental subsidies

- Young talent is eligible for monthly rental subsidies of 30,000 yuan, 6,000 yuan, or 3,000 yuan, depending on their recognized classification level.

- Young talent urgently needed by key employers is eligible for rental subsidies of 2,000 yuan per month.

3. Youth talent communities

Develop youth talent communities that bring together industry professionals, extend talent-policy coverage, and offer diverse community activities to strengthen young talent's sense of belonging.

(V) Offer convenient services

1. Travel convenience

(1) Facilitate applications for talent endorsements for travel to Hong Kong and Macao.

(2) Fast-track channel for permanent residency recommendations:

- Provide electronic port visas for short‑term visits by foreign youth professionals invited by Pudong employers;

- Issue the Confirmation Letter for High-Level Foreign Talents to eligible applicants;

- Provide visa facilitation for long-term multiple-entry visas;

- Recommend eligible high-level young foreign talent working long-term in Pudong for Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card applications, with simplified application materials and shorter processing times.

2. Innovation and entrepreneurship activities

- Open exchange platforms, including scientist communities.

- Offer youth entrepreneurship camps and study programs on national conditions for young experts.

- Professional forums and summits for dialogue with scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors.

3. One‑stop online services

Promote the Pudong Pearl Online platform, which integrates resources including talent stations, internships, job postings, youth apartments, entrepreneurial spaces, and exchange activities. Eligible young talent can access discounts and preferential services at cultural and sports venues, tourist attractions, leisure and lifestyle businesses, and financial institutions.

Note: The term "high-level universities" refers to the world's top 500 universities and China's "Double First‑Class" universities.

Specific policies are subject to official announcements from Pudong authorities.