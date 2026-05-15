[City News]

Putuo to Host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series

by shanghaigov
May 15, 2026
Share Article:

The Global Harbor in Putuo district, Shanghai is set to host the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2026 from May 16 to 17 at the vibrant central plaza of the city’s landmark shopping complex.

Global Harbor to host FIBA 3x3 Women

​A promotional poster for the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series basketball tournament scheduled for May 16-17 at Global Harbor in Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]

This prestigious event, organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), aims to elevate the competitive level of 3x3 basketball while supporting the integration of sporting events with commercial areas and helping bring a top-tier international sporting event to the bustling commercial area.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series, recognized as a prestigious global competition, features national teams competing for FIBA points and a spot in the annual finals. Since its inception in 2019, the series has expanded globally. It now serves as a crucial precursor to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, offering a clear route from street basketball to the Olympic stage.

The Shanghai event is open to the public free of charge, breaking down the barriers of traditional sports venues and allowing average people to experience the thrill of world-class 3x3 basketball up close.

Located at Global Harbor, the event promises not only exciting matches but also a seamless blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Special promotions by local businesses will enhance the "watch and shop" experience.

Scheduled during the weekend's prime hours, the lively night games will illuminate the night economy in Putuo. The event will be broadcast globally via FIBA's official platform, showcasing not only the athletes' skills but also the dynamic urban landscape and commercial vibrancy of the district, presenting a shining city to the world.

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Hails Progress of Chongming District's 'Ecology-first' Strategy
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
Shanghai Hails Progress of Chongming District's 'Ecology-first' Strategy
@ shanghaigovLineMay 25, 2026
Shanghai Bar Association Aims for 100 Overseas Branches by 2028
[City News]
Shanghai Bar Association Aims for 100 Overseas Branches by 2028
Shanghai Bar Association Aims for 100 Overseas Branches by 2028
Shanghai Pilots Eldercare Approach to Address Guardianship Challenges
[City News]
Shanghai Pilots Eldercare Approach to Address Guardianship Challenges
Shanghai Pilots Eldercare Approach to Address Guardianship Challenges
Shanghai’s Small-Home Buyback Program Gains Traction With 523 Units Acquired
[City News]
Shanghai’s Small-Home Buyback Program Gains Traction With 523 Units Acquired
Shanghai’s Small-Home Buyback Program Gains Traction With 523 Units Acquired

Popular Reads

[Health Byte] Shanghai's First Bad Breath Clinic Opens in Huadong Hospital
1

[Health Byte] Shanghai's First Bad Breath Clinic Opens in Huadong Hospital

Chinese, Nordic Cyclists Promote Sustainable Growth
2

Chinese, Nordic Cyclists Promote Sustainable Growth

Tourism Campaign Highlights River, Creek and Urban Archeology
3

Tourism Campaign Highlights River, Creek and Urban Archeology

[Explainer] China Visa-Free Entry Explained: FAQs on Eligibility, Rules and Stay Duration
4

[Explainer] China Visa-Free Entry Explained: FAQs on Eligibility, Rules and Stay Duration