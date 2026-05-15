Putuo to Host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series

The Global Harbor in Putuo district, Shanghai is set to host the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2026 from May 16 to 17 at the vibrant central plaza of the city’s landmark shopping complex.

​A promotional poster for the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series basketball tournament scheduled for May 16-17 at Global Harbor in Shanghai. [Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]

This prestigious event, organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), aims to elevate the competitive level of 3x3 basketball while supporting the integration of sporting events with commercial areas and helping bring a top-tier international sporting event to the bustling commercial area.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series, recognized as a prestigious global competition, features national teams competing for FIBA points and a spot in the annual finals. Since its inception in 2019, the series has expanded globally. It now serves as a crucial precursor to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, offering a clear route from street basketball to the Olympic stage.

The Shanghai event is open to the public free of charge, breaking down the barriers of traditional sports venues and allowing average people to experience the thrill of world-class 3x3 basketball up close.

Located at Global Harbor, the event promises not only exciting matches but also a seamless blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Special promotions by local businesses will enhance the "watch and shop" experience.

Scheduled during the weekend's prime hours, the lively night games will illuminate the night economy in Putuo. The event will be broadcast globally via FIBA's official platform, showcasing not only the athletes' skills but also the dynamic urban landscape and commercial vibrancy of the district, presenting a shining city to the world.