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Put on Your Running Shoes as Jing'an Hosts 10KM Elite Series

by Li Qian
March 10, 2026
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The Shanghai leg of the Chinese Athletics Association 10KM Elite Series will take place in Jing'an District on March 22.

A top-tier CAA A1-certified event, the race will be held in Shanghai for the first time. It is also registered with World Athletics, meaning results are eligible for world-record recognition.

The event has attracted more than 38,000 registrations from 25 countries and regions. From them, 4,500 runners were selected to compete in the 10-kilometer race, while 300 participants will take part in the 2.5km family fun run.

Among overseas participants, the top five countries are Japan, South Korea, the United States, Germany and Singapore, accounting for more than 40 percent of the international field.

The course will start and finish at Daning Park, following a sigma-shaped ecological corridor built around three waterways – Suzhou Creek, Pengyuepu and Zoumatang. Along the route, runners will pass waterfront landscapes and city landmarks such as Shanghai Circus World and Daning Music Plaza.

The event will also feature a Shanghai-Suzhou tourism partnership. Participants in the Jing'an race will receive free admission to several attractions in Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, including Suzhou Amusement Land, Taihu Lake Wetland Park, and the botanical park and Wenshu Temple within Dayangshan National Forest Park, while up to two accompanying family members will receive half-price entry.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

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