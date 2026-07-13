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[Quick News] Heat and Wind Alerts Replace Typhoon Bavi

by Yang Jian
July 13, 2026
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[Quick News] Heat and Wind Alerts Replace Typhoon Bavi
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Families stroll along a tree-lined Shanghai sidewalk as clear skies return in the wake of Typhoon Bavi.

Typhoon Bavi has moved on from Shanghai, prompting the city to lift its blue typhoon alert early this morning. However, strong winds, storms, and increasing heat are all factors at play today.

With Bavi gone, blue skies have returned to Shanghai, along with the wind and heat. Two alerts are currently in effect:

- Blue gale alert: Winds will remain strong throughout the day, blowing from the south at force 6 – sufficiently powerful to render umbrellas ineffective and cause small branches to sway. Coastal and riverside areas will experience force 7. Winds will calm overnight to a force of 5.

- A yellow heat wave alert was issued for downtown Shanghai at 10:31am, with today's high expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius. It will be hot and humid, so be mindful of sun exposure and ensure you stay hydrated.

[Quick News] Heat and Wind Alerts Replace Typhoon Bavi
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Pedestrians walk along a shaded street in Shanghai as the city enjoys sunny weather.

Today and Tomorrow

Today's rapid warm-up and Bavi's moisture may lead to afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Certain areas may experience stormy rain. An umbrella is useful even on a sunny morning.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with chances of showers or thunderstorms in some areas. Wind will be down to force 4-5, with coastal gusts up to force 6.

Today's high reaches 35 degrees Celsius, with tomorrow's low dropping to 28 degrees Celsius. Humidity ranges from 70 to 90 percent.

This week, a subtropical high is causing midday heat and afternoon thunderstorms in Shanghai.

By midweek, highs might reach 37 degrees. Protect yourself from the sun and heat, and watch for afternoon storms.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Shanghai
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