[Quick News] Heat and Wind Alerts Replace Typhoon Bavi

Typhoon Bavi has moved on from Shanghai, prompting the city to lift its blue typhoon alert early this morning. However, strong winds, storms, and increasing heat are all factors at play today.

With Bavi gone, blue skies have returned to Shanghai, along with the wind and heat. Two alerts are currently in effect:

- Blue gale alert: Winds will remain strong throughout the day, blowing from the south at force 6 – sufficiently powerful to render umbrellas ineffective and cause small branches to sway. Coastal and riverside areas will experience force 7. Winds will calm overnight to a force of 5.

- A yellow heat wave alert was issued for downtown Shanghai at 10:31am, with today's high expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius. It will be hot and humid, so be mindful of sun exposure and ensure you stay hydrated.