Robotic Shopkeeper Debuts in Shanghai's Lujiazui

by Yang Meiping
January 23, 2026
Caption: Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Zhong Youyang.

A futuristic retail experience has arrived in Shanghai, featuring an embodied intelligent robot named "Galbot," affectionately known as "Little Gal," who operates an entire store independently.

The "Galbot Shop" – dubbed the "Galaxy Space Capsule" – near the Super Brand Mall in Lujiazui, Pudong, is winning over people with its high-tech charm and seamless service.

In the 9-square-meter silver cabin, 1.73-meter-tall Galbot boasts full autonomous service capabilities, covering the entire customer journey from greeting, conversations, and product recommendations to payment processing, precise item grabbing, and delivery.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A 9-square-meter store run entirely by 1.73-meter-tall humanoid "Galbot" has opened in Lujiazui.

It responds promptly to voice commands. When a customer requests, "Little Gal, I want a bottle of cola," and makes the payment, Galbot moves like a human to grab the drink from the shelf and put it on the counter. It then cheerfully says, "This is your drink."

Sometimes, it wishes customers, "May joy and good luck come your way soon!"

The humanoid can operate in complex real-world scenarios with dense shelves and a wide variety of goods without remote intervention, thanks to independently developed end-to-end embodied large models like GroceryVLA and GraspVLA from Beijing Galbot Co.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Galbot brings a bottle of drink to a customer.

Despite its compact size, the store offers over 300 items, including beverages, snacks, cultural and creative products, and daily-use medicines, with dedicated refrigerated and frozen storage.

This innovative retail model has expanded to multiple cities across China, including Beijing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, and Chengdu.

In Shanghai, similar stores have been deployed at the Zhangjiang Science Gate, advancing the large-scale use of embodied intelligent technology in physical retail.

