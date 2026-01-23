Robotic Shopkeeper Debuts in Shanghai's Lujiazui

A futuristic retail experience has arrived in Shanghai, featuring an embodied intelligent robot named "Galbot," affectionately known as "Little Gal," who operates an entire store independently. The "Galbot Shop" – dubbed the "Galaxy Space Capsule" – near the Super Brand Mall in Lujiazui, Pudong, is winning over people with its high-tech charm and seamless service. In the 9-square-meter silver cabin, 1.73-meter-tall Galbot boasts full autonomous service capabilities, covering the entire customer journey from greeting, conversations, and product recommendations to payment processing, precise item grabbing, and delivery.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng / Shanghai Daily

It responds promptly to voice commands. When a customer requests, "Little Gal, I want a bottle of cola," and makes the payment, Galbot moves like a human to grab the drink from the shelf and put it on the counter. It then cheerfully says, "This is your drink." Sometimes, it wishes customers, "May joy and good luck come your way soon!" The humanoid can operate in complex real-world scenarios with dense shelves and a wide variety of goods without remote intervention, thanks to independently developed end-to-end embodied large models like GroceryVLA and GraspVLA from Beijing Galbot Co.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng / Shanghai Daily