Shanghai Bans Drones During WAIC Week

Shanghai has banned drones and other small aircraft across the city this week.

The city is hosting the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and the High-Level Meeting on the Global Governance of AI. The government ordered the ban to protect low-altitude airspace while the events are underway.

The ban started at midnight on July 14. It stays in place through midnight on July 20.

What Counts as 'Banned'

Officials describe these aircraft as "low, slow, and small." These aircraft fly low, move slowly and are hard to detect on radar. This includes any aircraft flying below 500 meters, slower than 200 km/h, or too small for radar to detect.

The list goes beyond hobby drones. It also includes light and ultralight planes, light helicopters, gliders, hang gliders, paragliders, powered parachutes, hot air balloons, airships, model aircraft, and balloons – both tethered and free-flying.

Some flights can still go ahead. These include cargo deliveries, emergency rescue missions, low-altitude tourism flights, smart city projects and passenger transport – if they have official approval.

Rules for Owners

Drone owners must register under their real names as per civil aviation laws. They can check airspace status and apply for flight approval through Suishenban, a Shanghai government app.

Owners of other small aircraft, such as gliders or hot air balloons, should register their equipment with their local police station.

Anyone flying during the ban needs a flight qualification that matches their aircraft. They must also follow radio rules and apply to the Air Force in advance. Some flights also need approval from the air traffic control or weather authorities.

Unauthorized flights involve penalties. Authorities can act fast and force the aircraft to come down. Serious violations can lead to criminal charges.