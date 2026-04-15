Shanghai Expands Affordable Housing Campaign for Global Graduates
Shanghai launched a new affordable housing campaign on Wednesday, offering thousands of rental units to university graduates, including international students, to ease their transition into the workforce.
The city provides more than 12,000 rental units through over 100 housing operators. Most monthly rents range between 2,000 yuan (US$293) and 3,000 yuan.
"Any help such as this is very much welcome, considering the wage levels and the job opportunities after graduation for foreigners," said Adam Sevcik, a Czech student at Fudan University.
The housing initiative aims to reduce living costs and attract global youth to build their careers in Shanghai. High rental prices often burden young people before they secure a steady income.
The local government is collaborating with housing operators to offer tailored services. They range from short-term free stays to long-term rent subsidies.
Foreign graduates can access these affordable homes. Eligible international students face no strict nationality restrictions when applying for public rental housing.
"We hope to effectively reduce the housing costs for college graduates and young people in Shanghai through rent exemptions, low rents, and discounts," said Yan Shenhua, an official at the Shanghai Housing Security Affairs Center. "We want them to live and work here comfortably."
The program provides targeted support based on different career stages. Graduates coming to Shanghai for job interviews or internships can stay at designated "Youth Stations" for up to 15 days for free.
In the Pudong New Area, eligible young talents can rent apartments for under 2,000 yuan a month. Some foreign residents already benefit from these local programs.
"In Pudong, a tenant can get a monthly subsidy of 2,000 yuan for up to three years," said Wang Qianlian, a manager at the YOUJIA housing community. "After the subsidy, the rent for some rooms can drop to just a few hundred yuan."
The prospect of cheap housing appeals to many international students uncertain about their post-graduation plans.
"Cheap housing always sounds good," said Elie, a student from France.
Ludovico Schio, an Italian student at Fudan University, noted that subsidized housing provides a strong incentive for foreigners to enter the local job market.
Graduates can browse available apartments and submit applications through the "Suishenban" mobile application. The online application platform remains open until July 31.
The city will also hold three more offline housing fairs at local universities through mid-May. The overall occupancy rate for these affordable rental homes stands above 80 percent, Yan said.
Editor: Liu Qi