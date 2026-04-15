Shanghai Expands Affordable Housing Campaign for Global Graduates

Shanghai launched a new affordable housing campaign on Wednesday, offering thousands of rental units to university graduates, including international students, to ease their transition into the workforce.

The city provides more than 12,000 rental units through over 100 housing operators. Most monthly rents range between 2,000 yuan (US$293) and 3,000 yuan.

"Any help such as this is very much welcome, considering the wage levels and the job opportunities after graduation for foreigners," said Adam Sevcik, a Czech student at Fudan University.

The housing initiative aims to reduce living costs and attract global youth to build their careers in Shanghai. High rental prices often burden young people before they secure a steady income.

The local government is collaborating with housing operators to offer tailored services. They range from short-term free stays to long-term rent subsidies.