Shanghai Marks World Youth Skills Day With New Policies

Shen Hui earned third place at the district level in her first skills competition.

Now, as a student at Shanghai Technician College, she is a national contender for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, specializing in additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing.

She employs 3D scanning, reverse engineering, and precise modeling to produce complex components.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition will be held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27.

This technology is increasingly vital in advanced industries like aerospace, where engineers use metal 3D printing to manufacture lightweight parts for aircraft engines.

Additionally, it has significant applications in the medical field. One of Shen's instructors collaborated with the Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital to develop personalized joint replacements and accurate bone implants for orthopedic surgeries.

"The field offers immense potential," Shen said. "Whether it's advancing printer technologies, producing aerospace components, or fabricating medical implants, the demand for skilled talent is on the rise."