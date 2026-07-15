Shanghai Marks World Youth Skills Day With New Policies
Shen Hui earned third place at the district level in her first skills competition.
Now, as a student at Shanghai Technician College, she is a national contender for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, specializing in additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing.
She employs 3D scanning, reverse engineering, and precise modeling to produce complex components.
The 48th WorldSkills Competition will be held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27.
This technology is increasingly vital in advanced industries like aerospace, where engineers use metal 3D printing to manufacture lightweight parts for aircraft engines.
Additionally, it has significant applications in the medical field. One of Shen's instructors collaborated with the Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital to develop personalized joint replacements and accurate bone implants for orthopedic surgeries.
"The field offers immense potential," Shen said. "Whether it's advancing printer technologies, producing aerospace components, or fabricating medical implants, the demand for skilled talent is on the rise."
Shen advised young people not to believe that only academic degrees lead to success.
"Manufacturing talent is in short supply right now," she said. "If you focus and put in the work, any skills path can help you achieve something."
On Tuesday, the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau announced a list of 15 new vocational certification programs to coincide with World Youth Skills Day.
The programs focus on integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, smart manufacturing, and elder care services.
Hongkou District has also released its own list of 44 job areas suitable for local skills support, which include artificial intelligence, maritime finance, green energy, and elder care services.
The district has also expanded its "Skills Night School" program, which allows citizens to take short courses during the evenings and weekends.
Since March, approximately 700 people have enrolled in 35 sessions, ranging from electric car safety to accompanying patients on hospital visits.
Si Xianfeng, a model worker, began her career by putting in long hours of practice, even sleeping in her training room to continue working the next morning.
Si won the Shanghai selection round for beauty services at the 45th WorldSkills Competition in 2018. She later became the first skilled worker in the beauty business to be granted Shanghai residency under a special talent program.
She now coaches young competitors, and believes patience is as vital as technical teaching.
"I once had a talented teammate who got frustrated with a painting exercise and wanted to quit," Si said. "I did not lecture her. I just sat next to her and worked it out step by step."
Shanghai currently offers robust opportunities for qualified workers, including high-level competitions and residence support programs.
"You don't need to fear an ordinary trade," Si said. "If you focus on your craft and stay grounded, any skill can light the way forward."
Editor: Xu Qing