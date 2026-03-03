Shanghai Set to Soak Up 15C Sunshine But Keep the Umbrellas Close

Shanghai is expected to see sunny conditions and daytime highs above 15 degrees Celsius early next week as the influence of cold air weakens, local meteorological authorities said on Tuesday.

Cloudy skies and scattered light rain will persist through the week, with another round of showers forecast from Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius at night and 11 to 14 degrees during the day.

Shanghai officially entered meteorological spring on February 26, nearly two weeks earlier than the long-term average of March 13. The winter season that just ended lasted 64 days, making it the third-shortest on record.

Tuesday marks the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first lunar month. Despite the mostly cloudy sky limiting moon viewing, outdoor lantern activities are unlikely to face significant disruption.