Shanghai Traffic Curbs for National Day Holiday

Shanghai police will impose temporary traffic controls in parts of the city from September 30 to October 7 to ensure National Day holiday lighting events run safely and smoothly. The road traffic controls will be in effect daily from 4:30pm to 11:30pm during the period, according to the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

Motor vehicle restrictions In Puxi, roads within the area enclosed by Liyang Road (south of Changzhi Road), Changzhi Road, Tiantong Road, Qufu Road, Xizang Road N., Xizang Road M., Beijing Road W., Chengdu Road N., Chongqing Road M., Chongqing Road S., Huaihai Road M., Huaihai Road E., Renmin Road, Dongmen Road and the Huangpu River will be closed to motor vehicles. The roads forming the boundary are not included in the restrictions. On Yan'an Elevated Road (the east section of the North-South Elevated Road), only motor vehicles exiting the Yan'an Road E. Tunnel or the Bund Tunnel onto the north side of Yan'an Elevated Road, as well as vehicles entering the Yan'an Road E. Tunnel or the Bund Tunnel via the south side of Yan'an Elevated Road, will be permitted to pass. In the Yan'an Road E. Tunnel, only vehicles traveling from Pudong to Puxi and exiting the tunnel via the Fujian Road on-ramp to Yan'an Elevated Road will be permitted, while in the opposite direction, only vehicles entering the tunnel from Yan'an Elevated Road via the Fujian Road off-ramp will be allowed. In Pudong, roads within the area enclosed by Baibu Street, Lujiazui Ring Road N., Lujiazui Ring Road S., Shibu Street and the Huangpu River will be closed to motor vehicles. The boundary roads themselves are not included.

Non-motor vehicle restrictions In Puxi, non-motor vehicles will be prohibited from roads within and including the area enclosed by Nansuzhou Road (east of Henan Road M.), Henan Road M., Henan Road S., Renmin Road, Xinkaihe Road and the Huangpu River. In Pudong, non-motor vehicles will be prohibited from Binjiang Avenue between Dongyuan Road and Lujiazui Road W.

Ferry and sightseeing tunnel restrictions The Dongjin ferry line across the Huangpu River will suspend services from noon to 6:30pm daily from October 1 to 7. The Bund Sightseeing Tunnel will be closed from 8pm to 9:30pm on September 30, and from 4pm to 9:30pm daily from October 1 to 7.