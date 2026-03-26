Shanghai's First Pet-Themed Post Office Opens

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai's first pet-themed post office opened today in Longhua, Xuhui District, featuring pet-themed stamps and activities such as stray cat adoptions. The creative product zone offers pet-themed stamps, postcards and other distinctive merchandise and visitors are able to have pet-themed postmarks. The activity zone, created in partnership with Shanghai Cat Island, a government-supported space that houses stray and abandoned cats, will regularly host stray cat adoptions, consultations for pet owners, charity bazaars and other public service events.

Credit: Ti Gong

The responsible pet ownership zone uses multimedia to promote pet-related laws, regulations and scientific pet care knowledge. Different stray cats from the cat island will serve as the honorary "shop managers." During the opening ceremony, a commemorative envelope and postmark set were unveiled, which were designed with the Pet Post Office's image, pet and postal elements.

Credit: Ti Gong

The post office will also host weekly themed campaigns on responsible pet ownership, including lectures, charity events and interactive experiences, to raise public awareness on civilized pet care. The city's first stray cat island is located in suburban Baoshan District, where people are able to participate in interactive activities and adopt cats. Some cats living on the island had been abandoned. Away from urban hustle and bustle and vehicles, the initiative provides a shelter for feral cats without the danger of hunger and disease.

If you go: Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm Address: 2670 Longhua Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区龙华路2670号

Credit: Ti Gong