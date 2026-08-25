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WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Official Merch Launched

by Yang Yiting, Dai Qian
August 25, 2026
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With WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 just 30 days away, official licensed merchandise is now available, featuring more than 270 items, including AI-powered robot Fuzozo. Let's take a look!

Caption: Shot by Yang Yiting. Edited by Yang Yiting. Reported by Yang Yiting, Dai Qian. Subtitles by Yang Yiting.

Editor: Liu Qi

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