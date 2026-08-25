WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Official Merch Launched
by Yang Yiting, Dai QianAugust 25, 2026
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With WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 just 30 days away, official licensed merchandise is now available, featuring more than 270 items, including AI-powered robot Fuzozo. Let's take a look!
Editor: Liu Qi
#Shanghai
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