Regatta Gives International Rowers Closer Look at Shanghai

​International rowers compete at the 2026 Shanghai Rowing City Elite Regatta on April 25. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

The 2026 Shanghai Rowing City Elite Regatta was held from April 25 to 26 at the Suzhou Creek Water Sports Center in Putuo district, attracting top rowing athletes from Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and other countries.

This year's regatta featured two main events — the 500-meter sprint and the 1,500-meter pursuit — with categories for elite athletes, masters, university competitors, and youth rowers.

"It's a really nice stretch of water to row on. It is sheltered from the wind. It's nice to be in the middle of the city with all the houses around you," said German rower Nikita Mohr, who won gold in the lightweight men's double sculls at the 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Mohr, a student from the University of Cambridge, is visiting Shanghai for the second time.

"Overall, especially rowing-wise, I think the city is really like a leader," he added.

The Bund left a deep impression on Mohr during his first visit 12 years ago, and this visit has reinforced that memory.

"The city has become much greener. It's impressive how many electric cars there are everywhere," he said.

For Julia Wesseling from the Netherlands, who is visiting China for the first time, Shanghai is both modern and welcoming. "It's a really nice blend of contemporary architectural elements that work together harmoniously, without feeling overstimulating," she said.

She was also impressed by the regatta itself. "This event is very professional, and you really notice that in everything, like the opening ceremony and how everything is organized. It's a very stimulating environment for athletes," she added.

Barbara Krause from Poland, who is participating for the second year and works in Shanghai's artificial intelligence industry, has seen the event grow.

"There is a strong push to develop rowing in Shanghai, with many new clubs opening and existing ones expanding. Many young people are getting involved in the sport," she said.

Krause believes that rowing can help people gain a deeper understanding of China's culture and history while also building a healthy and resilient mindset.