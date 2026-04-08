[City News]

Riverfront bookstore sees visitor surge in holiday

by shanghaigov
April 8, 2026
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​Hoshu Superyacht brings a nautical-inspired literary experience to the North Bund waterfront along Shanghai's Suzhou Creek. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Hoshu Superyacht, a yacht-shaped bookstore situated on the North Bund waterfront along Shanghai's Suzhou Creek, has swiftly emerged as a new cultural landmark and tourism hotspot since it opened about a week ago.

Since its opening on March 30, the bookstore has welcomed more than 150,000 tourists.

The bookstore presents 218 works by 115 Nobel Prize laureates in literature, spanning the period from 1901 to 2025. Its collection also includes 62 Kafka Prize titles, 39 Hugo Award–winning titles, and 35 Cervantes Prize titles, among other distinguished publications, bringing together exceptional literary voices from across the world.

Standing by the river like a white ship, the bookstore faces the skyline of Lujiazui and the historic Bund across the water, treating visitors to a picturesque view as they lose themselves in the joy of reading.

Beyond its extensive literary collection, Hoshu Superyacht integrates dining, performing arts, and exhibitions. Visitors can enjoy literature-inspired cuisine, immersive performances such as poetry recitations and intimate plays.

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