[City News]

Russian Ballet 'Alice in Wonderland' to Dazzle Shanghai This July

by shanghaigov
June 10, 2026
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The Vladivostok Youth Ballet from Russia will bring Alice in Wonderland to the Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre in July as part of the Open the Door to Art 2026 summer series. This production pairs the beloved classic tale with the elegance and precision of traditional Russian ballet.

Russian ballet

​A scene from the ballet Alice in Wonderland. [Photo/Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre]

Founded in 1969, the Vladivostok Youth Ballet is one of Russia's most respected youth ballet companies. Renowned for its technical brilliance and expressive storytelling, the company has toured more than 20 countries across four continents, earning international acclaim for its mastery of classical repertoire.

Audiences can expect to see iconic characters brought to life through exquisite choreography, including the fierce Red Queen, the gentle White Queen, the mischievous Cheshire Cat, and the eccentric Mad Hatter. The production blends classical ballet with whimsical touches, creating a magical journey down the rabbit hole that appeals to both children and adults.

Russian ballet

​A scene from the ballet Alice in Wonderland. [Photo/Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre]

If you go

  • When: July 12 at 3:30 pm

  • Where: Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre, No 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading district

  • Duration: Approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission

  • Ticket prices: 80 yuan ($11.81) to 200 yuan

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