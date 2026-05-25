Russian Entries through Shanghai Surge after Visa-free Policy Takes Effect

​Russian tourists take photos at Shanghai's Gucun Park. [Photo/IC]

Russian arrivals through Shanghai ports surged 67.8 percent year-on-year after China introduced its visa-free policy for holders of ordinary Russian passports, with 318,000 travelers entering as of May 21, according to the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection.

More than 90 percent of these travelers entered under the visa-free policy for purposes such as tourism, business negotiations, and cultural exchanges.

To further facilitate travel between the two countries, China announced that it has extended the visa-free policy for Russian citizens until Dec 31, 2027. Holders of ordinary Russian passports traveling to China for business, tourism, visiting relatives or friends, exchange visits, or transit for stays of up to 30 days are permitted entry without a visa.

Shanghai border inspection authorities have continued to enhance clearance services at ports by assessing passenger flows in advance, appropriately allocating on-duty officers, promoting online completion of arrival cards, and deploying Russian-speaking officers on site.

In addition, the 12367 immigration service hotline operates around the clock to provide consultations for inbound and outbound travelers, helping make travel more efficient and convenient.